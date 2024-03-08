Manchester United will look to put their poor performance in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City behind them this week, with a completely different task ahead of them on Saturday.

At The Etihad, Erik ten Hag’s team had just 27% possession, three shots, and an xG of just 0.25, which shows how underwhelming they really were on the day.

Nevertheless, Sean Dyche’s Everton will provide an alternative test, but United do know how to defeat the Toffees, as proven by their 3-0 victory earlier this season.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what starting lineup Ten Hag could pick to walk out of the Old Trafford tunnel this weekend.

1 GK - Andre Onana

Andre Onana has featured in every single Premier League game this season, and he will make his 28th appearance of the campaign tomorrow.

2 RB - Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese right-back has really made the position his own in recent months, and he will look to build on his impressive performance against Man City where he was United’s “best player,” as per StatmanDave.

3 CB - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane will make his 19th Premier League start of the season against Everton, keeping his spot from last week.

4 CB - Jonny Evans

Varane’s partner this weekend will be Jonny Evans, after the duo formed a formidable partnership at the Etihad.

The 36-year-old made four clearances, three tackles, and two interceptions, but he should have less defending to do this time around if United can muster up more possession than they did against City.

5 LB - Sofyan Amrabat

Victor Lindelof started at left back last week but struggled massively, with a pass accuracy of 70%.

Sofyan Amrabat is the only other option for the role, and he should come into the side, in spite of his error - as Rodri robbed him of possession on the edge of the box - for Erling Haaland's goal last weekend.

6 DM - Casemiro

Casemiro has started every game since returning from injury against Newport County, and he will feature once again against the Toffees at the base of the midfield.

7 DM - Kobbie Mainoo

18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo made his Premier League debut against Everton in November, and he will look to impress against them once again this time around.

8 RW - Bruno Fernandes

The fact that Bruno Fernandes is the captain, the main creator, and has never missed a game for United through injury confirms his place in the team.

9 AM - Christian Eriksen

The second change from last weekend is Christian Eriksen coming into the side for Scott McTominay.

The “sensational” ace, as per football creator Liam Canning, will bring technical class and creativity to the United team, as shown by his four key passes against Fulham two weeks ago.

10 LW - Alejandro Garnacho

Whether it’s on the right or the left, Alejandro Garnacho has been unbelievable this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

He will look to cause havoc against the Everton backline tomorrow afternoon.

11 ST - Marcus Rashford

Rasmus Hojlund’s absence due to injury has cost United in recent weeks, having scored seven goals in his last six games before that injury blow, and Ten Hag may not rush him back for the clash today.

This means that Marcus Rashford will lead the line after scoring an absolute screamer against City last weekend, taking his tally to six for the season.

Manchester United’s predicted starting lineup in full: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mainoo; Fernandes, Eriksen, Garnacho: Rashford.