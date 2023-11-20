Manchester United have put the feelers out in the scouting department as they target two players from the same side to strengthen Erik ten Hag's squad at Old Trafford, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Manchester United's injury woes...

Undoubtedly, Manchester United have suffered their fair share of injury problems as Ten Hag looks to keep his side in contention for continental qualification this term. As cited by talkSPORT, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Jonny Evans, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all sidelined due to various issues and it remains to be seen who will recover in time to face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford was also withdrawn from England's 2-0 win over Malta last Friday in EURO 2024 qualifying; however, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate looks to have alleviated concerns that the Wythenshawe-born forward could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

He stated via The Mirror: "I think he (Rashford) is probably okay. We just thought given the nature of the collision it was a chance to get Cole into the game. I haven’t assessed too much but I think he was okay when he came off."

The timing of Manchester United's prolonged injury crisis is not ideal, with their trip to Everton being followed by crunch matches in quick succession against Galatasaray, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Occupying fifth position in the English top-flight, Manchester United are five points off the Premier League top-four and have little margin for error if they are serious about keeping pace with the chasing pack; however, transfer insider Jones has revealed some exciting news regarding two players who could potentially arrive at Old Trafford in January.

Man Utd scout Vanderson and Youssouf Fofana

Earlier this month, 90min reported that Manchester United were keeping tabs on AS Monaco pair Vanderson and Youssouf Fofana as Ten Hag looks to install additional reinforcements at Old Trafford.

Vanderson's statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Youssouf Fofana statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 7 Appearances 12 Goals 1 Goals 0 Assists 1 Assists 3

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has now indicated that the "encouraging" rumours involving the Red Devils and both players are indeed true, as he told the outlet: "Yeah, they are definitely two players that have been looked at. I've checked this one out and there have definitely been scouting reports made. I can't personally be convinced that that is for January. I think a lot of it seems geared towards the long term.

"But you know it's interesting to see that Manchester United are looking at these players and I think for fans, probably encouraging too, to see the types of players that they are scouting right now."

Uncertainty continues to persist regarding the futures of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro at Old Trafford, which may offer some explanation as to why Manchester United would be linked to both a midfielder and a right-back.

Nevertheless, we will need to wait and see if moves for either Vanderson or Fofana materialise come the New Year as United look to bolster their ranks with quality arrivals.