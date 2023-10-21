Manchester United return to domestic duty following the recent international break today as Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Dutchman will be hoping to carry on the momentum which saw United secure a stunning last-gasp win against Brentford in their last league match, although he will have to make a few changes to his starting XI.

What is the Man Utd team news vs Sheffield United?

Ten Hag will travel to Sheffield knowing quite a few of his players will miss the tie against the Blades due to injury problems.

Indeed, the Dutchman will be without Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka while the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Raphael Varane are also unavailable.

A new name has been added to those who will miss the tie, as Casemiro won’t be available due to suffering an ankle injury whilst on international duty for Brazil.

The midfielder was withdrawn during the 1-1 draw against Venezuela, with manager Fernando Diniz saying: "He asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle."

Ten Hag will now need to replace the 31-year-old, who was the only outfield player to feature in all 11 of United’s matches so far this term.

Scott McTominay is certainly an option, especially after his confidence-boosting cameo against Thomas Frank's men a couple of weeks ago.

Could Scott McTominay replace Casemiro?

The Scot didn’t start the tie against the Bees, but he certainly finished it. Trailing by a goal to nil heading into injury time, McTominay popped up and made himself a hero, and potentially kick-starting United’s season in the process.

While he only took five touches of the ball and completed just two passes, the midfielder scored an equaliser, before coming up with a Fergie-esque winner to secure a stunning comeback victory.

McTominay has only started two matches all season, but the £60k-per-week star gave everyone at Old Trafford a glimpse of just what he offers when given a chance.

His form for Scotland during the Euro 2024 qualifiers is testament to this. Across six matches for his country, he has scored a whopping six goals, while taking 2.3 shots per game and averaging 37.8 touches each match, and it is time Ten Hag gave him a proper chance in the Red Devils starting XI.

Lauded as “sensational” by broadcaster David Tanner following his goal for Scotland against Cyprus last month, the Dutchman will hope he can translate his form for his national side to his club as they seek points in the league.

The academy graduate managed just ten starts in the Premier League last term, yet created two big chances, succeeded with 59% of his attempted dribbles, won 60% of his aerial duels and lost possession just 5.4 times on average per game.

He has slipped down the pecking order of late, yet with injuries starting to take their toll on the Old Trafford side, the former Ajax boss might have no choice but to slot McTominay into the heart of his midfield.

It could well turn out to be a wise move.