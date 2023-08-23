Manchester United and current owners the Glazers bringing in two new midfielders for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford could be possible before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Are Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch moving to Manchester United?

According to 90min, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has indicated to his current employers that he would like to move to the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool in his services.

The outlet also claim that Manchester United are keen on sanctioning a deal for Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat, though any prospective transfer will be dependent on sales. The report states that both players pitching up at Old Trafford this window is not out of the question; however, this would hinge on the terms surrounding any agreement for Gravenberch, whether permanent or on a loan basis, alongside being able to initiate outgoings.

As per The Mirror, Bayern Munich are said to value Gravenberch at around the £22m mark amid keen eyes from the direction of Manchester United and Liverpool.

'Showdown talks' are set to take place between Gravenberch and Bayern Munich over his future at the club and two contract offers have been put on the table for the Netherlands international to mull over.

La Nazione via Viola News claim that Amrabat could be subject to an offer from Manchester United in the region of €25-30 million in the next couple of days. Fiorentina chief executive Joe Barone has fired a warning shot to Amrabat and any other wantaway players at the club, stating:

"We are always ready for other entries and exits. If there is someone that is not happy, we can satisfy them by the end of the market."

Would Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch suit Manchester United?

Journalist Carlo Garganese once labeled Amrabat as a "monster" due to his prowess in the middle of the park and it is easy to see why Manchester United would want the Morocco international to sit in front of their backline.

Last campaign, Amrabat made 49 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina and helped them to reach the Europa Conference League final, registering one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Keeping things tidy in midfield, the Morocco international also managed to record an average pass success rate of 89.8% in Serie A in the previous season, according to WhoScored.

In the case of Gravenberch, he has struggled to feature much as a starting player since joining Bayern Munich and featured 33 times in 2022/23, notching one goal and a solitary assist, as shown on Transfermarkt.

Gravenberch ranks highly compared to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of shot-creating actions, as he has managed to successfully carry out around 4.03 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the 93rd percentile for this metric at the time of writing, as per FBRef.

Dubbed a "top talent" by Football Talent Scout - Jaceg Kulig back in 2021, a move to Old Trafford to join Manchester United may be the perfect tonic to reignite his career as he looks to fulfil his undoubted potential.