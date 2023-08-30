Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may turn to one of his former players to bolster his squad on the left-hand side of defence following recent injuries.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils have started the Premier League campaign in mixed fashion, securing narrow victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest sandwiched either side of an unconvincing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, as per Sky Sports.

Nevertheless, Diogo Dalot had to deputise at left-back owing to a muscle injury to Luke Shaw. Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined due to a knock and several targets have become apparent in the final week of the window to strengthen what now appears to be a problem position at Old Trafford, as per 90min.

Chelsea have been contacted over the availability of Marc Cucurella; meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona veteran Marcos Alonso, who has Premier League experience from his time at Chelsea, may also emerge as alternative solutions.

Reports in Spain claim that Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez could move on loan to Spanish side Granada in the coming days, which could deplete Ten Hag's options even further in the left-back department.

Brandon Williams has completed a season-long loan move to Ipswich Town and it is clear that the Red Devils need to do some further work in the market to ensure viable options are available on the left-hand side of their backline until Shaw and Malacia return from their respective injury struggles.

Ryan Bertrand, formerly of Leicester City, has been shortlisted as yet another potential candidate to join Manchester United, according to The Daily Express.

Manchester United could also even come into the question for Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas. However, the Red Devils could have an advantage in the negotiation process due to the fact the Foxes are reluctant to sell or loan him to a direct rival in the Championship, with Leeds also keen, as per The Daily Mail.

Who else could Manchester United acquire?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Manchester United's state of play surrounding any potential arrivals at left-back and one familiar face who has previously worked under Ten Hag has emerged as an option, as he stated on X:

"Manchester United are still discussing internally about best option for new left back. Contacts took place today again for Cucurella, also Marcos Alonso and Reguilon remain in list. United also called to ask for conditions for Tagliafico deal, well known by Ten Hag."

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

£75k-a-week earner Tagliafico is currently on the books of Ligue 1 outfit Lyon, where he has made 42 appearances for the club across all competitions, registering two goals and five assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Having worked previously under Ten Hag at Ajax, Tagliafico, who was once labelled as "top-quality" in the past by pundit Noel Whelan, has demonstrated his quality in both defence and attack in the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign, completing an average of 2.7 clearances and 2.3 dribbles averaged out over his opening three appearances in the French top-flight, as shown on WhoScored.

Tagliafico, a World Cup winner, has enjoyed a distinguished career at the elite level and his arrival could be a timely boost for Manchester United if there is scope for any deal to be completed.