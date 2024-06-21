With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos possibly looking to bolster the playing squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Manchester United are in for a busy few months.

Plenty of positions need recruitment, but one that proved to be an issue last season was at centre back, hence the interest in English titan Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, it seems that the Red Devils will not repeat their previous mistakes this time around, as they’re now willing to pull out of any deal unless Everton make their asking price more realistic.

This could be a blessing in disguise, particularly if United instead opt to sign one target who’d be a big upgrade on Branthwaite.

Man Utd’s search for a new centre-back

According to reports in Spain via TEAMtalk, Man United are interested in signing Jules Kounde.

It’s said that a bid in the region of £34m is currently being prepared, but Barcelona will reject the offer.

In order to secure his services, that fee will have to increase up to at least £50m, which would still make him a cheaper option than Branthwaite.

The report mentions that Kounde will be one of the players who are ‘sacrificed’ to raise funds, which will give United an advantage in the negotiations as they know that the Spanish giants need to cash in at some point.

Kounde would be an upgrade on Branthwaite

Prior to joining Barca in 2022, Kounde had already established himself as an experienced centre-back in Spain, but his time at the Spanish giants has seen his game go to another level.

During his debut season at the club, the French defender featured rather heavily, starting 28 league games as he helped his side lift the La Liga trophy.

Last season, his involvement increased, making 35 appearances in the league and playing a huge role in keeping 15 clean sheets.

However, he proved to be an incredibly valuable asset due to his ability to thrive at right-back, which gave Xavi plenty of tactical flexibility, as he can stay wide on the right or drop into a central area to create a situational back three.

Kounde vs Branthwaite 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Kounde Branthwaite Passes completed 76.93 31.92 Touches 94.41 51.73 Progressive passes 7.61 2.14 Passes into final third 8.29 1.73 Tackles won 0.71 0.92 Ball recoveries 4.87 5.23 Aerials won 2.20 2.72 Via FBref

Nonetheless, it’s clear that Kounde would be an upgrade on Branthwaite if Man Utd did decide to drop their interest in the Toffees defender.

Firstly, the former Sevilla ace is extremely technical, boasting the ability to play out from the back with ease, even under pressure, while his quality on the ball would help United assert more control and dominance.

All of Kounde’s possession stats are far superior to Branthwaite’s, as not only does he retain the ball well, but he can also progress play brilliantly, which will help Erik ten Hag’s team perform better against teams that sit deep.

On the other hand, despite the France international’s defensive stats not being quite as impressive as the 21-year-old’s, the number 23 is an extremely dominant defender, mainly due to his athleticism, speed, and proactive approach.

This is what makes him a “sensation,” as dubbed by football scout Antonio Mango, as unlike Branthwaite, he doesn’t always need to engage in duels to get the better of his opponent.

On top of his ball-playing ability, which makes him an upgrade, Kounde’s ability to serve as a versatile defender and play as a full-back is extremely priceless, particularly given the number of injuries United suffered last campaign.

Overall, Kounde would be a fantastic signing for Man United this summer, and given he would be cheaper and potentially better than Branthwaite, the deal is a no-brainer.