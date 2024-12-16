Manchester United chiefs are prepared to let a senior player leave on the cheap in the January transfer window, according to a new report. The Red Devils secured a fantastic win on Sunday afternoon against their rivals Manchester City, as they scored two goals in quick succession to seal all three points and pile the misery on their neighbours.

Man Utd transfer news

Ruben Amorim will be delighted with the victory over City, but he knows it doesn’t change what United need to do in terms of moving deadweight on and bringing in new stars who fit into what the Portuguese needs at Old Trafford.

January could be a busy month for United, as it’s already been reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be ready to part ways with Marcus Rashford in order to raise funds to sign a replacement. The Englishman has struggled for form once again this season and was left out of the squad in the Manchester Derby victory on Sunday. The Red Devils could look to get as much as £40 million in the New Year to let Rashford go, as Barcelona are interested in a possible transfer.

As Rashford could be on his way out, Xavi Simons could be heading through the Old Trafford door, as the Dutchman is said to be intrigued by Amorim’s project, and therefore, INEOS could look to secure a transfer ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona next year. This would be a deal that probably doesn’t happen until the summer, as Simons is currently on loan at RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Man Utd prepared to let "imperious" defender leave in January

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are prepared to sell defender Victor Lindelof in the January transfer window. The 30-year-old has been at Old Trafford since July 2017, when he joined from Portuguese side Benfica.

During his time at United, Lindelof has been a key player for the club, his best season being the 2019/20 campaign, as he played 35 times in the Premier League. Lindelof, who has been described as “imperious” in the past by writer Dominic Booth, has fallen down the pecking order at United in recent times, and an exit looks to be happening soon.

The Swedish international is out of contract at the end of the campaign, so the Red Devils are willing to let him go in January before he leaves for nothing in the summer. This report states that as well as United being open to a January departure, Lindelof is also open to a move in the New Year.

Victor Lindelof's Manchester United stats Apps 267 Goals 4 Assists 7

United would be looking for only around 7-8 million euros, which is roughly £5-6 million, but it remains to be seen if interested teams would be willing to pay that. Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton are among the teams trying to keep the player in the Premier League. AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio and Fiorentina are also keeping an eye on his situation and are interested in bringing him to Italy.