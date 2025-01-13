Manchester United have placed a £29 million forward who Ruben Amorim knows well on their radar, but this time it's not the heavily linked Viktor Gyokeres.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils will continue their defence of the FA Cup this season after knocking out Arsenal on penalties in what was an impressive performance by Amorim’s side. The Portuguese will be pleased with his side’s toughness in recent performances, but his focus will now already turn to their next game on Thursday, and he may be hoping there is some transfer activity between now and then too.

If United do conduct business this month, it is likely to be limited due to them staying in line with PSR. A new left-back is very much on the agenda at Old Trafford, but signing a new striker is also high on the list for Amorim. The Premier League side are in direct talks over signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, as he is set to leave the French side this month in what looks to be a loan capacity.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that United are going to be offered the chance to sign Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer. The Canada international looks set to leave Lille at the end of the campaign, and he is being offered to the Red Devils and other clubs.

Reports are also indicating that talks between United and Juventus over a swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic and Joshua Zirkzee are now at an advanced stage. Both sides are showing a willingness to complete the deal, with the Serbian viewed as an upgrade for the Red Devils in attack, and there is a feeling that a move could be finalised in the coming weeks.

Man Utd now prepared to sign £29m Sporting youngster

The search for a new striker doesn’t stop there for United, as according to reports from Spain, Man United are now interested in signing Conrad Harder from Sporting CP as a Gyokeres "Plan B", and are willing to invest in such a promising youth talent.

The 19-year-old joined the Portuguese side in September from Nordsjaelland, with Amorim the one who led the pursuit for the player. Harder had spent all his career in Denmark before moving to Portugal, but his exploits in front of goal earned him his move to Lisbon.

Harder has made an impressive start to life in Portugal too, already among the goals and assists, even while not nailing down a regular starting spot as of yet due to the presence of his Swedish superstar teammate.

Conrad Harder's Sporting Lisbon stats Apps 30 Starts 6 Goals 9 Assists 6

Harder, who has been described as being “very similar” to Gyokeres by analyst Ben Mattinson, has gained the attention of teams around Europe for having the ability to be versatile in the forward positions. The Denmark under-21 international can play as a number nine but has shown at Lisbon that he can also play as a winger, making him a flexible asset.

If United are to make a move for the striker, Lisbon are going to do what they can to retain his services, with them demanding at least 35 million euros, which is roughly £29 million. That fee may be a problem for United, but signing Harder would be a player for the now and the future.