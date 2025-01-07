Manchester United are preparing a big-money offer for one of this season's standout Premier League players, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer rumours

Struggling United pulled off one of the scalps of the season on Sunday as they held league leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield. A late goal from Amad Diallo was enough to seal a point for United after goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah had cancelled out Lisandro Martinez's opener. Speaking after the game, Ruben Amorim said he was disappointed not to win.

"I don’t like to say that today is a step forward. I don’t know, I will do my job and, tomorrow, I will do the same things. We need to show the same mentality tomorrow in training. If we relax tomorrow, the same thing will happen again.

"Congratulations to the lads for the performance but not for the result," he added.

Amorim also spoke on the future of Joshua Zirkzee, who has been linked with a January move away from United after what's been a difficult first few months at Old Trafford.

“I want to keep Josh because he gives everything and he’s trying in training but we don’t know. The window is open and we will see what happens. We just need to focus on training and to take this for the other games. It’s just one point so let’s focus on the performance for the next games."

Man Utd preparing Mbeumo bid

Should Zirkzee leave United, one man the Red Devils could reportedly replace him with is Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international has been one of the Premier League's star players this term, scoring 13 goals in 20 games – a tally bettered by only Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Premier League Top Scorers 2024/25 Player Club Games Goals Mohamed Salah Liverpool 19 18 Erling Haaland Manchester City 20 16 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 20 13 Alexander Isak Newcastle United 18 13 Cole Palmer Chelsea 20 13 Chris Wood Nottingham Forest 19 11 Figures correct as of January 6, 2025.

According to a new report from Spain, amid Mbeumo's good form, Man Utd are now willing to pay £42 million to bring him to Old Trafford this month. The publication claims that Amorim sees Mbeumo as the solution to United's offensive struggles this season, with his side having scored just 23 goals in 20 Premier League games.

Brentford, however, would be reluctant to accept United's bid for Mbeumo, with Thomas Frank seeing him as an "irreplaceable" part of his squad.

Earlier this season, Frank heaped praise on Mbeumo, describing him as "incredible". He also said that he one day expects the 25-year-old to leave the Gtech Stadium.

"He’s a top player. I’m convinced he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was at a bigger club. We convinced him to stay and he’s very happy. All our players might need to leave us one day but a lot of them are happy because we have a top environment, with good people. We push each other."