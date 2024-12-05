Manchester United are preparing a January bid for an “unbelievable” young British player, as they eye a possible reshuffle in January, according to a recent report. The Red Devils could be active in the New Year, as it is the first time that Ruben Amorim can make changes to his squad, though they will have to be wary of financial restrictions.

Possible Man Utd exits in 2025

INEOS are going to oversee a lot of changes in the next 12 months, as Amorim will already have in his mind who he would like to bring to Old Trafford. But more arrivals will mean players will also have to leave the club, and one such decision could have already been made.

Christian Eriksen looks to be one player who will leave Old Trafford at the end of this season. The Danish international is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils, and it looks increasingly unlikely he will be offered a new deal. Casemiro also appeared to be on his way out during the summer but remained at the club in the end, and his time on English soil could be coming to an end by the time this campaign is over.

It has also been reported that goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could leave United in January or in the summer. Amorim and INEOS are satisfied with the Turkish international, but he is deemed too good to continue as a number two, as his prospects of playing more football look slim. Bayindir has only played three times for United in his season and a half at the club.

The Red Devils already have their eye on Bayindir’s replacement, as they look at a possible move in January.

INEOS preparing bid for £20m ace in January reshuffle

According to the Daily Mail, relayed by Sunderland Echo, Manchester United have identified Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson as a possible January transfer target. The 24-year-old has become an impressive shot stopper in recent years in the EFL after coming through the academy at the Stadium of Light.

Patterson, who was dubbed “unbelievable” by former interim boss Mike Dodds, claimed the Sunderland number one spot during the 2021/22 campaign, and since then, he has been a permanent fixture in the team under different managers.

This report states that United are the latest team to show an interest in the goalkeeper, as they are considering a goalkeeper reshuffle in the New Year. As stated, Bayindir is facing a possible exit in January, and third-choice Tom Heaton turns 39 in April, so United have their eye on possible replacements.

Anthony Patterson's Sunderland stats Apps 137 Clean sheets 44 Goals conceded 154

Patterson has been identified as a target, but it could cost the Premier League side £20 million to secure his services. The goalkeeper has missed four league games so far this season, but in his 14 matches in the Championship, he has kept an impressive seven clean sheets.