Manchester United are preparing an offer worth £33 million to sign a player who is seen as an upgrade to Luke Shaw, according to a recent report.
Man Utd are considering selling Luke Shaw
There is still a lot of football to be played this season before the Red Devils can think about their summer transfer window, but given how the season has gone so far, it is no surprise that Ruben Amorim and the club’s board are putting plans in place to attack the next transfer window.
Man Utd may now sell £150k-p/w star who Amorim called a "top top player"
More exits out of Old Trafford could be on the horizon, as Ruben Amorim looks to continue the clear-out.