Following such a disappointing start to the campaign, Manchester United have already turned their attention towards the transfer market, with INEOS now reportedly preparing a hefty bid to sign a former Champions League winner.

Man Utd transfer news

Despite such a busy summer transfer window, in which fresh faces arrived to reinforce Manchester United in a number of areas, Erik ten Hag's side has endured a difficult start to the season. As things stand, the Red Devils are winless in four games and failed to defeat Porto last time out in the Europa League even after taking an initial 2-0 lead.

Their all too familiar struggles have led to all too familiar questions over whether Ten Hag is the right man for the job, with the likes of Gareth Southgate and Newcastle United's Eddie Howe now among those linked with what could soon be vacant role at Old Trafford. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was recently quizzed on that very topic, only to remain coy on his manager's future.

Whether it's Ten Hag in charge or, indeed, a fresh face, however, the Red Devils look set to turn towards the January transfer window. According to Milan Live, INEOS are now preparing a €50m (£46m) to sign Christian Pulisic, who has recently found his best form at AC Milan.

A former Chelsea winger, the American would be following in the footsteps of the likes of Juan Mata when it comes to players who have featured for both clubs, but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can lure Milan into accepting their offer in 2025. There's no doubt that, on this current form, he'd make an instant impact.

"Incredible" Pulisic is back to his best

After a mix of injuries and poor form eventually led to his Chelsea exit, Champions League-winning Pulisic has finally rediscovered his best form at AC Milan to earn links to the likes of Manchester United.

Playing a starring role under Paulo Fonseca so far this season, the manager was full of praise for the American, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport via One Football: “Christian is fantastic. His quality is incredible, he will be very important this season too."

Alas, one player who should be worried about the rumours regarding Pulisic is Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United academy graduate has once again struggled for form in the Premier League and may well find his place rightly under threat if the Red Devils welcome a fresh face in his position.

Given that Pulisic has netted five goals and created a further two in just eight appearances so far this season, it's clear that the former Chelsea man is exactly the calibre of player who could steal in ahead of Rashford. When 2025 arrives, the latter could find himself battling for his place at Old Trafford more so than ever before in the Premier League.