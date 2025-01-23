Manchester United are now preparing a fresh offer to sign a “special” wide player, as they look to have a busy end to the transfer window, according to a reliable journalist.

Man Utd transfer news

Given how the season has gone and how the Red Devils have played since Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford, it is no surprise to see the Portuguese pushing the hierarchy to bring in at least one new player this month.

In what was expected to be a quiet month for United, it could turn out to be a busy end to the transfer window, as a few players appear close to an exit while the Premier League side have their eye on one or two new arrivals. One player the club are keeping a close eye on is Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, as United look to strengthen the left wingback role.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that he is one option United are considering, as they have an €18 million (£15 million) buy-back clause in the agreement that saw him join Benfica in the summer.

As well as looking to strengthen in defence, United are keeping an eye on potential new attackers as Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho continue to be linked with a move away. It has been reported that the Red Devils are willing to submit a significant offer to sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid, perhaps depending on the futures of their current duo.

Man Utd preparing fresh offer for "special" wing-back

A new left wing-back is a priority for the Red Devils, and Carreras is not their only option, as Romano reports that Man United are preparing a new offer for Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu.

It was reported earlier this week that United had begun talks with Lecce over the signing of Dorgu. An offer worth €27m (£22.8m) plus add-ons was made, but it was turned down as it is short of what Lecce want for the defender. Romano now states that United are planning to make a new offer, and while they are not expected to reach the €40 million price tag, United will try to advance the deal.

The Italian goes on to add that Dorgu is keen on the move to Old Trafford and there would be no issues with agreeing personal terms. It is down to United now to agree a deal with Lecce for the youngster, who has been praised for his extreme physical prowess along with versatility and dribbling skills.

Patrick Dorgu's 24/25 Serie A stats Apps 20 Starts 20 Goals 3 xG 3.19 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes per game 0.9 Clean sheets 3 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 2.0 Balls recovered per game 4.7 Clearances per game 1.8

Dorgu has come in for praise in recent times, as he’s impressed his Denmark under-21 manager, Steffen Hojer, who called him special: “What's special about him (Dorgu) is that he's a quiet and calm guy, but things just come incredibly naturally to him on a football pitch.

"When he is put on the field, and it doesn't matter which team, he just fits in, and he just makes an incredible number of good choices for such a young player."