Manchester United are preparing an offer to sign an “incredible” £67 million ace to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to a recent report. Ruben Amorim’s arrival means no player is guaranteed a future at United, but it would certainly be a surprise to see the Cameroon star replaced given his performances this season.

Man Utd transfer news

January could be a good time for United to move one or two players on, which will help them bring in new faces while balancing the books. It is clear that work is being done behind the scenes, as the Premier League side continues to be linked with players as the January transfer window gets ever closer.

The Red Devils have been linked with two high-profile players in the last 24 hours, the first being midfielder Frenkie de Jong. De Jong has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while now, so some fans may take this news with a pinch of salt. However, it is reported that the relationship between Barça and De Jong has turned into bitterness, and the midfielder is not keen on extending his stay, which has opened the door for United to make a move.

As well as de Jong, United are also chasing a deal for Victor Osimhen but face strong competition from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Napoli are looking to sell the striker in January despite him being on loan at Galatasaray, and given United’s lack of goals at the top end of the pitch, they have made signing the Nigerian international a January priority.

Man Utd preparing offer to replace Andre Onana

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are preparing a move to sign goalkeeper Mike Maignan from AC Milan. The French international has been on the books of the Italian side since 2021, and in that time, he has established himself as one of the best-performing goalkeepers in Europe and on the international stage.

Maignan, who has been dubbed “incredible” by Didier Deschamps, has been Milan’s number one between the sticks in his time at San Siro. Last season, he played 29 games in Serie A, conceding 34 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets; he also kept four clean sheets in the Champions League and Europa League.

This report from Spain states that the future of Andre Onana at United is up in the air, and rumours about him possibly leaving Old Trafford in the summer have led the club to look at possible replacements. This is despite Onana currently ranking top five in the Premier League for both clean sheets and post-shot expected goals (how likely a shot is to go in) prevented.

Mike Maignan's 24/25 stats compared to Andre Onana Maignan Onana Apps 14 15 Goals against per 90 1.14 1.20 Saves 34 38 Save percentage 68.0 70.2 Clean sheets 6 6 Passes attempted 606 637 Passes completed 527 501

Milan are keen to keep hold of Maignan, who is under contract until 2026, but if they were to receive a significant offer, they could be tempted to sell. United are said to be already preparing a strategy to convince both the player and the club to agree to a transfer. It would cost the Red Devils around £67 million to sign the 29-year-old.