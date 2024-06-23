Following Raphael Varane's departure, Manchester United are reportedly set to advance their interest in securing a replacement in a deal worth over £50m this summer.

The Red Devils are undoubtedly in need of a busy summer following yet another Premier League campaign to forget. Ultimately, however, it was not one that cost Erik ten Hag his job, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe opting to keep the Dutchman in charge, despite reportedly assessing other options such as Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate.

With that decision made, the focus has since seemingly shifted to potential reinforcements, which could see the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Joshua Zirkzee arrive this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly seen their opening bid for the former turned down, whilst talks have reportedly been held with the agent of the latter in what could be Ten Hag's first arrival of the transfer window.

The forward would instantly replace Anthony Martial, who left as a free agent at the end of the season, and attempt to hand those at Old Trafford a much-needed attacking boost. But the Bologna man may not be the only player arriving to replace a recent departure.

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Manchester United are set to advance their interest in Goncalo Inacio, whose Sporting CP release clause currently sits at a reported €60m (£51m). The defender has been linked with the Premier League for some time, whether that be Liverpool, Newcastle United, or a move to Old Trafford, and could now finally step into English football to the benefit of the Red Devils.

Given that United were left with no choice but to bring struggling midfielder Casemiro into their backline last season, the potential arrival of Inacio feels crucial if Ten Hag wants to take his side back into the Premier League's top four.

"Brilliant" Inacio would be an upgrade on Varane

Now entering the latter stages of his career and past his prime, Varane bows out of Old Trafford perhaps wondering what might have been rather than what was in a spell dominated by injuries. All parties moved on following the perfect farewell in an FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, however, and now United could land an instant upgrade in the form of Inacio.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Goncalo Inacio Raphael Varane Minutes 2,482 1,375 Tackles Won per 90 1.27 0.72 Progressive Passes per 90 8.55 3.86 Ball Recoveries per 90 5.40 4.38

Inacio's ability on the ball is particularly impressive and perhaps something that United lacked when looking to finally find some kind of tactical cohesion across all thirds last season, from Andre Onana all the way to Rasmus Hojlund.

The Sporting defender has certainly earned plenty of fans during his time in Portugal, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig among them. He described Inacio as a "brilliant" young centre-back as early as the 2021/22 season.

Now 22 years old, the Portugal international looks destined for a big move, with Manchester United's reported advanced interest certainly one to keep an eye on this summer.