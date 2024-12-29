Turning their attention towards the January transfer window in the middle of another tough spell of form, Manchester United are reportedly pressing to sign a defensive reinforcement who has already spoken to Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd transfer news

Shocked by Wolverhampton Wanderers and embarrassed by Bournemouth at Old Trafford, Manchester United desperately need the January transfer window to arrive, especially since they sit eight points clear of the dropzone in what should not even be a concern for a side of their stature heading into the second half of the season. With Newcastle United up next, however, things don't get any easier.

Even in the middle of such a run, it doesn't look as though Marcus Rashford will be granted a return after being exiled by Amorim. Yet to be impressed by the Carrington graduate, the new manager looks set to show Rashford the door and leave some of Europe's biggest clubs circling around his signature when 2025 arrives.

Instead, the focus looks set to be on finding players who suit his 3-4-2-1 system to finally turn things around at Old Trafford, which may well see a vital defensive reinforcement arrive.

According to RMC Sport, via Sport Witness, Manchester United have submitted an opening offer to sign Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter window. SW also relayed reports from Portugal that the left-back has already spoken to Amorim in what was reportedly a convincing conversation.

Having been not impressed at PSG's new contract proposal, Mendes' current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026. Whether that hands United the chance to land a cut-price deal remains to be seen, but it could certainly accelerate any transfer.

"Explosive" Mendes could be instant upgrade

A player who thrived under Amorim at Sporting Club to earn a deserved move to PSG, Mendes, valued at £58m, seemingly has the chance to work under his former manager at Manchester United in what would be the biggest move of his career yet. The left-back could be an instant upgrade too, given how well he knows the new system and how much of an attacking threat he provides compared to Diogo Dalot.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Nuno Mendes Diogo Dalot Starts 8 18 Assists 1 1 Key Passes P90 1 0.68 Ball Recoveries P90 5.86 5.62

Still just 22 years old, the best is yet to come for Mendes as Manchester United look to become the ultimate benefactor in continued rise to the top of European football.

Replacing Luke Shaw feels more and more important for those at Old Trafford, with patience slowly running thin over his ability to avoid consistent injury setbacks. Dubbed "explosive" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Mendes should be high up on the list of candidates to replace the England international as early as the January transfer window.