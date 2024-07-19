Manchester United mean business this summer. It's been a while since the Red Devils launched such a concerted, driven approach, but INEOS are changing things at Old Trafford, dissembling the outfit and repackaging it in a mould tailored for success.

United have certainly seen a flurry of activity thus far, welcoming players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro while ridding itself of some of the flotsam that was clogging up the squad.

Issues in central defence have been addressed - with further attention anticipated this summer; up front, Zirkzee has been signed in the hope of threading the attack together and enhancing the fluency and bite of Erik ten Hag's side.

Man United transfer news

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man United have agreed personal terms with holding midfielder Manuel Ugarte ahead of a transfer this summer, though crunch talks with Paris Saint-Germain are ongoing.

The Ligue 1 champions are willing to let the Uruguay international leave as they prioritise signing Joao Neves from Benfica. Reports from across the Channel claim that Ugarte will command a €70m (£59m) fee.

What Manuel Ugarte would bring to Man United

Ugarte only signed for PSG last year, completing a £51m transfer from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon. After impressing with his tough-tackling displays, Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool had eyed him up, but it was the Ligue 1 giants who prevailed.

He completed 37 appearances under Luis Enrique last season and placed three assists for his teammates. However, the 23-year-old failed to nail down a starring role and was benched for each of the Parisiens' four knockout fixtures in the Champions League. Moreover, he earned just 21 starting berths in the league.

But the talent is there, abundant, and given that he's already been described as "a younger Kante" by reporter Zach Lowy, he might just be tailor-made for the Premier League. Kante, 33, is seemingly closing in on a £20m move to West Ham United, one year after leaving Chelsea and moving to Saudi Arabia.

The France international was exceptional at the 2024 European Championship and proved that age, indeed, is just a number. But Ugarte's a decade younger, and to be honest, United are landing a talent capable of thriving at the nub of the engine room for many, many years.

After all, despite his middling campaign, Ugarte still showcased his skills as one of the best ball-recycling, crunching-challenging midfielders in the business, averaging 3.9 tackles, 6.4 successful duels and 7.2 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

Ugarte's Defensive Metrics (23/24) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Tackles attempted 4.11 99th Tackles won 2.32 98th Interceptions 1.86 96th Tackles + interceptions 5.97 99th Ball recoveries 8.14 99th Stats from FBref

We all know that the potential is dizzying, but let's allow ourselves to drift away from the present. Ugarte is an immense midfielder who boasts a skillset that would have been perfect for a certain Paul Pogba.

Let's explain. As you can see from the table above, Ugarte is a staggering defensive midfielder, robust and relentless in protecting his rearguard, and such a presence would have allowed Man United's one-time world-record £89m signing to flourish.

Pogba, a polarising footballer, is unquestionably one of the most talented, yet frustrating, players to have performed under the Old Trafford lights in a generation, and after being sold to Juventus as a youngster, he returned under Jose Mourinho to play in 233 fixtures, notching 87 goal contributions and win the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

The 31-year-old is banned from football until August 2027 after testing positive for doping, but will always remain one of the most talented and breathtaking players of his time, truly encompassing the full scope of what it takes to be a complete midfielder.

He was nothing short of brilliant on his day, and having the security of an iron-clad No. 6 beside him could have made all the difference.

Harking back to Kante: Pogba won the 2018 World Cup with France alongside the former Chelsea and Leicester City machine, and given how immense the pairing was as Les Bleus' best players cemented immortal status, Ugarte truly could have been the perfect partner.

After all, The Athletic's Carl Anka wrote upon the prodigy's departure on a free transfer in 2022: 'United rarely played him in his favoured position in left midfield of a 4-3-3, nor did they ever purchase a mobile defensive midfielder so he might perform comfortably in a deeper position.'

He needed security, stability, and a modicum of functionality. Alas, it didn't happen, but Ugarte's unceasing pursuit of lofty defensive numbers does speak of his suitability for success in the Premier League and for his suitability to partner the "next Paul Pogba" in Kobbie Mainoo.

It's a new era, in any case, and Ugarte's set to star at the centre.