Even though he’s only been in the role for a number of months, the next couple of weeks are massive for Ruben Amorim in his tenure as Manchester United manager.

The 39-year-old took over in mid-November, aiming to improve the situation after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils still find themselves in a tricky situation in the Premier League.

His side still sit in 13th place, already 14 points off a place in the division's top four, with this month crucial if they are to turn around the recent slump of form over the past couple of weeks.

The opening of the transfer window presents Amorim with the first opportunity for the new manager to make his own mark on the playing squad to push the side in the right direction.

One name has constantly been mentioned as an option to fill the void in a problem position, with real progress being made in recent days over a move for the talent.

Man Utd submit bid for January target

According to Italian outlet Solo Lecce, United are still targeting a move for left-back Patrick Dorgu despite having their first offer rejected for the youngster.

The Danish international wants a move to Old Trafford as per the report, with his agents pushing for a new approach from the Red Devils in order to get a deal over the line.

Fabrizio Romano, now, reports that the Red Devils have submitted a new offer of £25m to sign the versatile defender, who has given the green light for the club to pursue a move.

The Italian journalist claims that a deal is now 'on' but it remains to be seen whether or not that fee will be enough to tempt the Serie A side to cash in on him.

Whilst it would be another big fee forked out on a new addition, it’s one that is desperately needed given the current situation on the left, with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui often featuring in unnatural positions.

It could also allow them to land another version of a current star who’s starring in the first team in 2024/25, undoubtedly the shining light of what has been a disappointing season for the club.

Why Dorgu could be United’s next Amad Diallo

With a move for Dorgu certainly on the cards, it could allow for a problem position to be solved, whilst also pocketing themselves a huge talent who has the potential to improve further in the years ahead.

It could also see them land another version of Amad Diallo, who has certainly taken full advantage of the opportunity handed his away by Amorim in recent months.

The Ivorian was mainly an impact player under former boss Ten Hag, but has started the vast majority of games since the 39-year-old’s arrival, producing the goods on a consistent basis in the final third.

Amad has registered five goals and five assists since Amorim’s first outing against Ipswich Town, including a hat-trick against Southampton, earning himself a new long-term contract as a result.

He’s certainly shown glimpses of being a leading talent for the Red Devils for many years to come, with any transfers needing to build around him to allow the club to return to their former glory.

A deal for Dorgu could replicate such a move, with left-back following in suit of Diallo in moving to the Theatre of Dreams from an Italian side in the January transfer, with the Ivorian moving to United from Atalanta back in the winter window of 2021.

The Lecce star, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by one analyst, has starred in Serie A this campaign, registering three goals and one assist from his defensive role.

Patrick Dorgu stats for Lecce in Serie A (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 20 Goals & assists 4 Pass accuracy 78% Duels won 7 Tackles won 1.2 Aerial duels won 1.6 Fouls won 2.7 Stats via FotMob

He’s also won a staggering seven duels per 90, along with 1.2 tackles, having the defensive qualities along with the attacking ones to star in a wing-back role within the 3-4-2-1 system.

Whilst time is ticking in the transfer window, it’s clear that United need to act quickly to complete a deal for the Danish star to avoid missing out on his services.

However, that being said, the £25m fee touted for his signature could be a phenomenal price for a young star who has the star quality to make him a regular start whilst also having the potential to improve and develop into a world-beater.