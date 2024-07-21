Manchester United are believed to be pushing hard to complete the signing of a "really quick" gem this summer, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

The current transfer window threatens to be one of the most productive at Old Trafford in years, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to have a big impact as co-owner. It could be a summer of many ins and outs at the club, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already joining, coming in as exciting young prospects.

One player who has been linked with a move away from United before the 2024/25 season gets underway is Mason Mount, who struggled to impress in his first season at the club. It remains to be seen what the decision will be with him, but there is no doubt that more is needed from the 25-year-old.

An upgrade on the frustrating Antony could be required out on the right wing this summer, and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons has emerged as a rumoured target for the Red Devils. He may be looking to leave the Ligue 1 giants and showcased his talents at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, scoring once and registering three assists at the tournament.

Meanwhile, young Arsenal attacker Chido Obi Martin has been linked with sealing a switch to United, with the 16-year-old a prodigiously young footballer like Yoro. Analyst Ben Mattinson has described him as a "monster on the pitch", and he could have a massive future in the game.

Man Utd pushing to sign "really quick" player

According to Romano on X, Manchester United are "pushing" to sign highly-rated Arsenal teenager Obi Martin as soon as possible, as they aim to get a deal over the line with a decision from the Arsenal gem "imminent".

Snapping up Chido could be such a significant coup by United, not necessarily in terms of being an immediate key figure, but because of the incredible footballer he could mature into over time.

At just 16, the Dane is already making waves at Arsenal, with his towering frame allowing him to physically bully similar-aged players, with Ian Wright saying he "looks really quick", and coach Jesper Mikkelsen saying of him:

"Right now he is really dominant because of his physique, but I don't think that is the only reason. His greatest characteristic and challenge is that he really wants to score goals."

Snatching a major talent away from a huge Premier League rival could make it an even greater signing for United, with Arsenal no doubt wanting to keep hold of him, so snapping him up would feel like a real statement of intent.