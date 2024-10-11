Manchester United have not made a good start to the 2024/25 Premier League season. In fact, Erik ten Hag has led the club to its worst-ever start to a Premier League season, surpassing his own record from the previous Premier League season.

Does that sound repetitive? So does this interminable cycle of struggle that the Theatre of Dreams have been embroiled in over the past decade. That said, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival is hoped to be the watershed moment that will move United back into the limelight, in time.

Perhaps Ten Hag will turn things around, but much needs to happen for this to occur. One sure-fire way that he could get the club back into form could be to advocate for the signing of a former player who has since gone from strength to strength.

Indeed, the Red Devils are looking at completing a deal.

Man Utd looking to re-sign star

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Manchester United are interested in signing Alvaro Fernandez, who departed Old Trafford for SL Benfica at the start of the summer after the purchase option was exercised.

The 21-year-old is also attracting interest from Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid following his fine performances in Portugal, but United inserted a buyback clause upon selling the defender and could now make their move.

Why Man Utd should re-sign Alvaro Fernandez

On the surface level, throwing money back at a talent who was cast aside only earlier in the year might seem like a lunge, erratic, without plan and purpose.

But, no. The wisest among us recognised when to admit a mistake, and given the never-ending injury problems attached to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at left-back, there's no reason why Fernandez couldn't prove to be a shrewd addition to the first-team ranks.

Hailed for his "amazing engine and quality" by talent scout Jacek Kulig while he was still a United player, Fernandez actually chalked up 62 appearances for the outfit's respective youth sides, though never graced the field as a senior, albeit enjoying loan spells at Preston North End and Granada in his homeland before settling in Benfica.

His start to the 2024/25 Liga Portugal season has showcased his qualities and then some. As per FBref, the dynamo ranks among the top 7% of full-backs in the division this term for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 2% for shot-creating actions, progressive carries and successful take-ons and the top 12% for aerial battles won per 90.

When collating his metrics against those plying their art in one of Europe's top five leagues, it can be noted that Fernandez is actually considered to be a comparable player to Noussair Mazraoui, who joined the club from Bayern Munich in a deal rising to £17m this summer.

2024/25 Stats: Alvaro Fernandez vs Noussair Mazraoui Match Stats (*per game) Fernandez Mazraoui Matches (starts) 7 (5) 7 (7) Goals 0 0 Assists 0 1 Pass completion 80% 83% Key passes* 1.6 0.4 Dribbles * 1.3 1.0 Ball recoveries* 4.7 5.1 Tackles + interceptions* 2.6 4.1 Total duels won* 51 (61%) 6.3 (64%) Stats via Sofascore

Once described as "immaculate" by manager Ryan Lowe, Fernandez is a robust and athletic player with a creative spark and a crisp and composed approach to his defensive duties. Obviously, he's not quite at the refined level of the five-years-older Mazraoui, but he's got the skill set to match and perhaps outstrip the Moroccan down the line.

Man United have made the most auspicious starts to a campaign but they have a real player in Mazraoui, whose combative and cultured mix of qualities makes for a real treat - just imagine if he was mirrored by a star of similar likeness on the alternate flank.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have taken note, but United have an opportunity to bite the bullet and admit that they should never have let this talented young defender go.

Balancing the fluency that has been erected on the right side of the rearguard, maybe Old Trafford could even lift off with this talent in the line-up.