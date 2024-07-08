Manchester United have felt like a team in transition for over a decade, and while the interminable wait for a 21st top-flight title rages on, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohort have sown the seeds of hope at Old Trafford.

It certainly hasn't been plain sailing for Erik ten Hag since he was anointed as first-team manager two years ago, but for all the rebuke, the hardship, Man United have won a trophy in each of the Dutchman's two terms - the Carabao Cup in 2022/23 and the FA Cup last season.

Bruising injury issues precluded any chance of competing against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in a fight for the Premier League title, and while the Red Devils were disjointed and unacceptable in their performances for much of the season, Ten Hag had a point when consistently pointing toward his club's medical room.

The defence was often the point of concern, and now that Raphael Varane's £350k-per-week contract has expired, INEOS are essaying to bolster their backline with an exciting addition.

Man Utd transfer news

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich's Matthijs De Ligt has given Man United the green light ahead of a potential summer transfer, with efforts being made over the past week to bring him to the club.

De Ligt is currently performing for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 which will naturally slow down negotiations, though there is a willingness from all parties to get the deal done.

Bayern are hoping to collect a fee of €40m (£34m) for the 24-year-old's sale, who is now set to try his hand in the Premier League after a prodigious start to life on the major stage with Ajax - under the tutelage of none other than Ten Hag.

Why Man Utd are interested in Matthijs De Ligt

There is something of a theme at Man United concerning Ten Hag's preference to target former stars, tried and tested under his wing previously, though this has worked out to varying degrees of success.

Lisandro Martinez might have endured a luckless 2023/24 campaign for the Red Devils, beset by injuries, but the Argentinian centre-back is a high-quality player. Antony, purchased from Ajax for £86m shortly after Ten Hag's arrival, hasn't quite had the desired effect, scoring just once in the league last term.

But De Ligt is a brilliant player and would be nothing other than a coup for the Premier League side, described as a "monster" by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard.

Signing for Bayern from Juventus two years ago for a fee of £68m, the 6 foot 2 titan has featured 73 times, scored five goals and won the Bundesliga 2022/23 Bundesliga title, but his efforts last year were ruined by injury, limiting him to just 16 starting appearances in the top flight.

Still, he more than managed to showcase his skills. As per FBref, De Ligt ranked among the top 12% of central defenders in the Bundesliga last season for goals scored, the top 2% for pass completion, the top 7% for progressive passes, the top 18% for passes attempted and the top 20% for aerial duels won per 90.

Had he found better fortune on the fitness front, the former prodigy might have been able to provide Thomas Tuchel's outfit with a greater chance of retaining their league title and staving off Bayer Leverkusen, but it wasn't to be.

Why De Ligt could be a significant signing

De Ligt is an elite-level defender, having been praised in the past as a "real phenomenon" by retired Italian footballer Sergio Brio.

His rousing leadership, steely defensive skills and modern-day tailored passing range make him the perfect player to join Man United and lift the club closer toward the forefront of the Premier League.

Earning £260k per week in Munich, the 45-cap Netherlands star would not come cheap but the aforementioned Varane's recent departure mitigates the issue of funding the acquisition.

Partnering him alongside Martinez, there's no telling how slick and stylish the Old Trafford rearguard could look down the line, and it might even be a deal to convince Bruno Fernandes to remain at the club.

Fernandes. Manchester United's Magnifico. The Portugal international has been quite the talisman since signing from Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of £47m in January 2020, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, posting 79 goals and 66 assists over 233 fixtures and playing an instrumental role in the trophy-winning success of the past few years.

He ranks among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for passes attempted and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90. In a few words: he's cut from the finest cloth.

However, the 29-year-old is about to enter the penultimate year of his contract and has been at the centre of rumours regarding interest from the Saudi Pro League of late, and United must now show their commitment toward returning to the very top of the European game to retain the services of an irreplaceable leader and playmaker.

Let's not forget, United might have won silverware but this has cloaked over a dismal overall campaign that saw an eighth-place finish in the Premier League (with just 60 points) and a bottom-place finish in their Champions League group phase.

Man Utd: 23/24 Performance Record Competition Matches Win Draw Loss Premier League 38 18 6 14 Champions League 6 1 1 4 FA Cup 6 4 2 0 Carabao Cup 2 1 0 1 TOTAL 52 24 9 19 Stats via Transfermarkt

De Ligt might not have enjoyed the most auspicious of campaigns in Bavaria but he is a wonderful player and would surely serve as an upgrade on Varane, with years yet to ply his trade formidably in the Premier League.

Fernandes is the fulcrum of all that flows freely toward the final third at Man United, and losing him would simply be detrimental. INEOS must prove that they mean business; there needs to be an exodus at the Theatre this summer, but the Portuguese cannot get lost among the outgoing flotsam.