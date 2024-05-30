The 2023/24 season came to an end in the best possible fashion for Manchester United last Saturday. It had not been an easy campaign for Erik ten Hag’s side prior to their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City just one week ago, yet they ended on a high note.

It was a spectacular performance from the Red Devils in the Wembley spectacle, nicking two goals through academy stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, but also defying City throughout the game and holding out for a 2-1 victory; only Jeremy Doku could breach United’s defence.

That victory secured United Europa League football for next season, something which they failed to do through their finish in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s side came eighth in the top flight this season and were some way off securing a Champions League spot; eight points to be exact.

With European football secured for the 2024/25 season, it makes it easier for United to attract big-name players to the club over the summer transfer window.

As per talkSPORT, INEOS are “confident” of securing the double signing of Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite. Recently, they have also been linked with another exciting prospect in European football, who they could make a move for this summer.

Man Utd looking to sign versatile attacker

The player in question here is versatile PSG attacker Xavi Simons, who has spent this season on loan at RB Leipzig. It has been a wonderful year for the young Dutchman, and his performances have potentially earned him a move to Old Trafford.

That is, if the reports are to be believed. According to Spanish reports, via TEAMtalk, United are “determined to sign Simons on a season-long loan”. PSG are seemingly willing to sign off on another loan move, which would be Simons’ third in as many seasons.

A loan move would suit United better in many ways, because it would not impact their summer transfer budget much, at least in comparison to how much he could cost the club. Simons’ current value is £85m, according to Football Observatory, which represents a considerable saving for United.

However, as per the reports, Simons has “no real desire” to represent the Red Devils, or indeed play in the Premier League. Instead, he prefers a move back to his old side, Barcelona, where he came through their famous La Masia academy. This may not be possible this summer, given Barca’s financial strife. A move to Old Trafford may be Simons’ only option.

Why Simons would be a good signing

The signing of Simons would certainly represent good business for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. In the last two seasons, he has been in stellar form.

For PSV during his loan spell in 2022/23, Simons won the Golden Boot in the Eredivisie, scoring 19 goals in 34 games, as well as registering nine assists. This season for Leipzig, he has eight goals and 13 assists in 32 Bundesliga games, as well as two goals and two assists in eight Champions League games.

Another impressive part of Simons’ game is his versatility. Across his first-team and youth career, the 21-year-old has played right across the front line, at centre-forward, both flanks, as a number 10 and even in central midfield. Not only that, he has consistently put up some impressive numbers right across all the roles he has played. Having a player with as much versatility as Simons in your squad could well be invaluable for United next season.

Xavi Simons' record per position (youth and first team) Position Games Goals Assists Centre midfield 5 0 0 Attacking midfield 26 13 8 Left-wing 43 13 13 Right-wing 28 7 6 Centre forward 10 5 7 Stats from Transfermarkt

Simons' quality is also reflected in his Fbref stats when compared to other midfielders in Europe over the last 365 days. Firstly, his impressive creative nature shines through. The 21-year-old is a wonderful creative influence, adept at threading through balls into the path of his teammates in the final third.

He could receive passes on the half turn from the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, then look to find teammates ahead. The two would certainly be a duo to excite United fans with the latter taking English football by storm of late, notably earning a place in England's provisional squad for the European Championships after just months of regular senior football.

So, how would that combination work? Well, given the United target averages 2.71 key passes per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 3%, and 2.19 passes into the penalty box, which places him in the 2% of midfielders in Europe, it would work pretty well indeed.

When carrying the ball, Simons is an explosive dribbler, who is able to swiftly change direction thanks to his quick turn of pace, and slalom in and out of opposition defenders because of his low centre of gravity. He averages 4.93 progressive carries per 90 minutes and 4.27 carries into the final third per 90 minutes. Both of these metrics place him in the top 1%. Simons also averages 1.22 carries into the penalty box per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 2%.

The Dutch maestro is an impactful player on the game in general, which is reflected in his stats. He averages 6.07 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 1%, and 0.66 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 2%. He always finds a way to make things happen.

One of the negatives of United signing Simons this summer would be how he actually fits into the side under Ten Hag, or indeed a new manager.

Indeed, Simons’ versatility is a benefit, yet, United have depth in several of the positions he particularly excels in. On the left wing, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are first choice, and at number 10, they have Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount as their depth there. Fernandes is particularly important under Ten Hag, and it seems unlikely he would be displaced.

Simons could play as a centre-forward, providing a rotational option along with Rasmus Hojlund, who is now United’s only striker following Anthony Martial’s departure. However, the Dutchman is more productive playing in a deeper role. As a result, seeing him play alongside Mainoo - scorer of a tremendous FA Cup final goal - in the centre of the pitch might well be the answer.

Finding a role for him could be problematic but having a player of that quality and versatility to supplement United’s squad and add great depth is arguably too good to turn down.

Football scout Antonio Mango described Simons on X as “wonderful”, and, given the stats looked at, it is hard to argue against him. He would certainly be a sublime partner next to Mainoo in midfield.