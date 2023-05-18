Manchester United intermediaries The Raine Group are still involved in the mediation between the Glazer family and prospective bidders who want to take control at Old Trafford, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest ownership news involving Manchester United?

As per Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a fourth bid to take ownership of Manchester United 'believed to be close to' £5 billion in worth.

Competition Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS submitted a 'revised offer' last week to try and acquire the Premier League giants from the Glazer family, prompting the Qatari businessman to act with a bid that pledges to clear around £1 billion of club debt alongside promising a separate fund to improve facilities at Manchester United.

The Mirror cite that The Raine Group are a bank and also a means of communication between the Glazer family and prospective bidders, who act as an advisory presence to the Manchester United owners and report back to them with their findings.

The Raine Group will also be actively involved in the sale of the club and will, upon instruction, be asked to enter into discussions with the Glazers' preferred bidder to try and tie up any loose ends leading to the sale of the club.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has also heard that The Raine Group have been playing a big role in the ownership battle at Old Trafford.

Jacobs told FFC: "I think The Raine Group is still running this process; the Raine Group is still ultimately in control of this process. So, when people say that 92 Foundation have sort of in some way gone rogue and bypassed the process, it's only true in the sense that they're bullish, they're very aggressive because they were the ones driving the fourth offer, rather than necessarily being invited directly to do so. That's what prompted their choice to ultimately have a phone call with the Glazers, but Raine is still in on this and there are vehement denials on the selling side that somehow The Raine Group are being bypassed. That's not my understanding. They're in on the calls; they're in on the meetings, they're in on the key moments that are taking place and will take place; they're running the sale."

What now for Manchester United?

Erik Ten Hag and his players will know that there is nothing they can really do to control any aspect of the ownership battle rumbling on in the boardroom and will instead stick to the task they know best, trying to win football matches.

Manchester United find themselves in a good position with just three Premier League matches to go, sitting fourth in the league table on 66 points, which is one more than their rivals Liverpool on 65, who have played a game more than the Red Devils.

In their three remaining fixtures, Manchester United travel to Bournemouth, host Chelsea and then play Fulham at Old Trafford on the final day as they try to secure a Champions League slot.

FA Cup glory could also be on the horizon for Ten Hag as he prepares his men to take on Champions League finalists Manchester City at Wembley in early June, meaning that 2022/23 could have a special ending in store for Manchester United if all goes to plan.