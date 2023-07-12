Manchester United are reportedly still interested in a possible move for Benfica marksman, Goncalo Ramos, with the Red Devils yet to secure a new centre-forward signing this summer.

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

While there have been claims that United are targeting a move for Atalanta striker, Rasmus Hojlund, journalist Rudy Galetti has suggested that fellow youngster, Ramos, also remains on Erik ten Hag's radar - albeit with Paris Saint-German also showing a strong interest in the Portugal international.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "Everything confirmed since mid-June: #PSG consider Gonçalo #Ramos a top target as a new potential striker. The #Benfica player has a release clause set at around €120m.

"Also #MUFC have the [Portugal] ST in the list, together with #Hojlund."

As Galetti noted, the 22-year-old - who was mentioned as a target for the Red Devils last year - seemingly has a €120m (£102m) release clause in his existing contract, albeit with previous reports indicating that a £70m fee could be enough to strike a deal.

How many career goals does Goncalo Ramos have?

For all the talk surrounding Hojlund at present, it could well prove less of a gamble for the Old Trafford outfit to snap up the Benfica ace instead, with the latter man - who boasts 41 club career goals in just 106 games - having enjoyed a far more impressive 2022/23 campaign than the towering Dane.

The Olhao native bagged 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 games in all competitions last term, with that remarkable haul including a standout tally of 19 goals and seven assists in just 30 Primeira Liga appearances for the Lisbon giants.

Hojlund, by contrast, proved far less prolific than the Portuguese hitman as he chipped in with just ten goals and four assists in 35 outings all competitions during his debut season in Italy, with the 20-year-old previously having racked up 16 goal contributions in 21 games for Austrian side, Sturm Graz.

While the 6 foot 3 ace has begun to sparkle at international level with six goals in just six senior appearances for his country, Ramos has already caught the eye on the global stage after netting a hat-trick against Switzerland at the World Cup in Qatar - a tournament Hojlund was not selected for.

While the latter man is also yet to feature in the Champions League proper, his striking counterpart has proven his credentials in Europe's premier competition after contributing six goals and assists in just ten outings for the Primeira Liga side last term, having also scored four times in just four games in qualifying for the group stages last season.

A "powerful" forward who is undoubtedly a "top prospect" - according to journalist Josh Bunting - a major strength of Ramos' game is his ability to "link play", with that creative spark having been illustrated by impressive his haul of assists last term.

That all-round package would likely be appealing to Ten Hag as the former Ajax boss seeks to find a suitable successor or upgrade on Anthony Martial in that central role, with the Frenchman currently the only senior option at the 53-year-old's disposal at the Theatre of Dreams.

Of course, either Hojlund or Ramos would seemingly be a more worthwhile signing than that of January loan arrival, Wout Weghorst - who scored just twice for the Red Devils last term in 31 appearances - although if having to choose between the two, it may be the Benfica starlet that edges it.

Like the Danish youngster - who has been tipped to cost in the region of €100m (£86m) - the Portuguese machine certainly wouldn't come cheap, although it could well prove money well spent as far as Ten Hag is concerned.