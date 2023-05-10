Manchester United will have Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani among their list of striking targets; however, they are likely to favour moves for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, says journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest transfer news involving Randal Kolo Muani?

As per 90min, Eintracht Frankfurt have slapped a price tag worth €90 million (£78 million) on the head of Kolo Muani heading into the summer amid interest from around Europe in his services.

Several high-profile sides are said to be keen on signing the 24-year-old, including Manchester United, Napoli, Barcelona, Newcastle, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The Independent have reported that Bayern Munich 'believe they have everything in place' to acquire Kolo Muani in the off-season and could be willing to pay around £100 million to prize him away from Deutsche Bank Park.

Manchester United are also keen on other striking targets, with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen both having been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, Ajax attacker Mohamed Kudus and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos have also been weighed up by Erik Ten Hag.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth thinks that Kolo Muani will be one of many targets Manchester United have in mind to strengthen their forward line.

Sheth said: "Obviously, there will be targets which are of more priority than others, like Harry Kane, like Victor Osimhen. But players under the radar, like Muani, I wouldn't be surprised if United are doing their homework on these players.

"We keep talking about this takeover, or proposed takeover or proposed investment. I think that's going to dictate what United can do, and I think they really need to have that sorted one way or another so that they can know whether they can go for a Kane or an Osimhen or whether they're going to have to go for a player that doesn't cost as much. But 100%, United will be looking at a number of players in that position, for sure."

Would Randal Kolo Muani be a good signing for Manchester United?

Kolo Muani is an excellent centre-forward and his numbers in front of the target have been commendable, with the 24-year-old registering 21 goals and 15 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that Kolo Muani has gained an average match rating of 7.22/10 for his exploits on the pitch in 2022/23, statistically making him Eintracht Frankfurt's most consistent performer.

The France international has also managed to provide 102 shot-creating actions this term, illustrating his ability to be a productive focal point in attack for the Bundesliga outfit, as per FBRef.

With Manchester United in the market for a new number nine this summer, Kolo Muani would fit the bill as a statement signing as Ten Hag looks to transform his side into Premier League title challengers in 2023/24.