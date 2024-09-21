In a much-needed boost, one Manchester United star is now in line to make his return from injury against Crystal Palace after missing the opening six games of the campaign.

Man Utd injury news

Before the season even got underway, Manchester United found themselves fighting a losing battle on the injury front with new signing Leny Yoro among those to have instantly been ruled out before Mason Mount then added to Erik ten Hag's woes. Add the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford to those early blows and it wouldn't exactly be absurd to suggest that the Red Devils could have enjoyed a better start to the season.

Things could be looking up, however. Ten Hag's side look to have finally rediscovered their goalscoring boots after defeating Southampton 3-0 last time out in the Premier League and then pushing League One side Barnsley to one side in the Carabao Cup, hitting them for seven at Old Trafford.

Now, as Premier League action returns, Ten Hag looks set to receive yet another boost with his side in pursuit of a third consecutive victory. As confirmed by the Dutchman and relayed by Football365, Rasmus Hojlund is in line to make his return against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after missing all six games of the current campaign.

The £85,000 a week striker has been missing since suffering an injury blow against Arsenal in the early stages of pre-season, but looks set to hand the Red Devils some much-needed sharpness to what was a blunt attack prior to the international break.

Ten Hag provided an update on both Hojlund and Mount's fitness, telling reporters via Football365: “It’s very good news they are back on the pitch. They are back in team training.

“We have to decide whether they are fit enough to start but it is very pleasing they are fit and back in the squad. We have so many games in this block to cover so very happy. We have to make the final call. They did a couple of training (sessions). We have to see how they recover and then tomorrow we will make a final call.”

"Driven" Hojlund could form Zirkzee partnership

With Hojlund now set to return, Manchester United will have the chance to unleash their new strike partnership between the Dane and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee for the first time. It's a needed partner for Hojlund too, given that he showed plenty of signs that he has all the tools necessary to become a top striker during his debut season if he has the service that a player like Zirkzee can provide.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Expected Goals 7.6 9 Key Passes 28 43

What's key to take note of is how both forwards outperformed their expected goals last season, which should mean that the more service they get, the more that Old Trafford will see just how clinical they are in front of goal. Described as "driven" by Ten Hag, Hojlund's return should hand Manchester United a major boost this weekend