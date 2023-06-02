Manchester United look keen on signing Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer as Erik ten Hag aims to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United?

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell wrote on Twitter:

“MUFC hold detailed talks over Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

“Erik ten Hag ideally wants a young forward plus an experienced one. Hojlund, 20, falls into former category. Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani also discussed.”

The striker won't come cheap however, with Serie A side Atalanta demanding “north of £60million at the very least this year" according to journalist Jacque Talbot and this is a figure United could afford, especially as Ten Hag will surely move a few players on this summer.

Could Rasmus Hojlund replace Anthony Martial?

The Red Devils only scored 58 Premier League goals during the 2022/23 campaign, and it’s clear they need much greater attacking options ahead of next term in order to mount a serious title challenge.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored 17 and eight of these goals respectively, while Anthony Martial scored only six league goals all season and Hojlund could certainly be an upgrade on the Frenchman.

The “scary quick” sensation – as once described by journalist Sacha Pisani earlier this year – not only has more goals across all competitions this season (15 to nine) than the United striker, but he has also more than double the number of assists (seven to three), albeit he has played 12 games more.

Not only that, but the Dane has also registered more shots on target per 90 (1.34 to 1.1), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.78 to 2.58), touches in the attacking penalty area (124 to 49) and crosses (12 to four), clearly suggesting he’d be way better than Martial for next season, that’s for sure.

Remarkably, the United hitman is still only 27 years old, yet he has never really fulfilled his potential at the Old Trafford side, managing to score over 20 goals across all competitions in just one of his eight seasons in Manchester, a poor showing.

He has just one year remaining on his contract and this summer could be the ideal chance for Ten Hag to cash in on him to raise some funds for signings. Hojlund, meanwhile, is only 20 years of age and there is no doubt that, given the opportunity under the Dutchman, he could thrive in the pressure cooker environment at United next term.

The next few weeks could be very interesting for the Red Devils indeed.