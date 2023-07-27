Highlights

Manchester United are set to 'accelerate' their efforts to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer due to rival interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Is Rasmus Hojlund joining Manchester United?

According to transfer expert Romano in his column for The Guardian, Manchester United have submitted a verbal offer worth €60 million (£51.4 million) to try and entice Hojlund to Old Trafford this window.

The report states that Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Hojlund; however, they are yet to agree personal terms with the 20-year-old. Atalanta want to hold out for a fee in the region of £70 million to recognise his potential despite his lack of elite-level experience as a young star.

Last term, Hojlund registered 17 goals and six assists from 42 appearances in all competitions combined across his spells at Sturm Graz and Atalanta, as per Transfermarkt.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain have also submitted a bid for Hojlund, though would be willing to walk away from negotiations if they are rebuffed in their attempts to land Hojlund, stating on Twitter X and also crediting journalist Loic Tanzi: "PSG make offer to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund. Bid for 20yo worth €50m. PSG think Atalanta valuation unrealistic + ready to walk away if bid not accepted. Positive talks on personal terms. Man Utd pursuit ongoing @TheAthleticFC after @Tanziloic."

In a separate Guardian article, it is believed that Manchester United may also cool their interest in Hojlund if Atalanta insist on demanding a fee of more that £60 million for Denmark international Hojlund.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has laid out some further information involving Hojlund and indicated that Manchester United could be set to 'accelerate' their advances to land Hojlund due to rival competition for his signature.

Romano stated: "Manchester United want to accelerate this week, because they know that Paris Saint-Germain are speaking to the players' camp and so it's kind of a dangerous situation when a club like PSG is also around for the same player.

"But yes, the expectation is for this week to be important. Let's see if they will be able to reach the agreement, but in any case, it's going to be an important week to accelerate or see what happens on the striker situation."

Who else is on Erik Ten Hag's radar at Manchester United and who could leave?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Mail, Manchester United are closing in on a £22 million swoop for Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as Erik Ten Hag aims to strengthen his midfield arsenal.

Player sales will also be important for the Red Devils to raise money to invest in the market. West Ham United are believed to have held early discussions with Manchester United over deals for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, according to Sky Sports.

Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur has flown into the United Kingdom to try and trash out a deal to take Brazilian midfielder Fred off the hands of Manchester United, according to The Evening Standard.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on an initial loan deal with an option to buy that would see Dean Henderson return to the City Ground, as per Sky Sports Transfer Centre.