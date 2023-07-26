Highlights

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is 'excited' by Erik Ten Hag's project at Old Trafford as his future remains in doubt at Atalanta, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Rasmus Hojlund going to Manchester United?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the state of play regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Hojlund, stating on Twitter X: "Understand terms of Manchester United agreement with Rasmus Højlund and his camp on personal terms are now clear: five-year deal, 2028. Told contract will include option for further year. Man United will bid this week but for right fee — not entertaining €90/100m ‘games’.

The Guardian detail that Manchester United aren't willing to pay over £60 million for Hojlund and would be prepared to turn their attention elsewhere if Atalanta are to demand more financial reward for his services, with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani being another option for Ten Hag to pursue.

Atalanta are believed to want a minimum fee of £70 million for Hojlund. At the same time, Ajax ace Mohammed Kudus could emerge as an alternative target to strengthen the Red Devils' forward line.

Last term, Hojlund was in fine form combined across his spells at Sturm Graz and Atalanta, registering 16 goals and seven assists across 42 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Hojlund's club Atalanta look to be in the middle of trying to find his successor to lead the line and Almeria striker El Bilal Toure is at the centre of a straight shootout between themselves and Everton to land the Mali international, according to The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has signalled that Hojlund will be 'excited' by what Ten Hag is putting together at Manchester United.

Jones stated: “That first bid is finally close but it’s a strange moment because I don’t think there is much expectation from anyone that United are going to raise an opening offer that actually tempts Atalanta to sell the player.

“On Hojlund’s side of this, there will not be a problem. He knows what his terms would be, he knows what United’s vision is, and I hear he’s excited about what he could become a part of.”

What other players are Manchester United targeting this window?

Andre Onana and Mason Mount have already put pen to paper at Old Trafford and a few more additions will be expected to join the club before the close of play in the market.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Mail, the Red Devils are also closing in on a £22 million deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this window to help provide further depth in the engine room.

The Guardian also claim that Manchester United could revive their interest in Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane amid news that Spurs owner Joe Lewis has instructed Daniel Levy to sell the England international this summer if he doesn't sign a new contract in N17.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is on the radar at Old Trafford and could provide competition to Onana between the sticks; however, they also face competition from Dutch giants Ajax for his signature, according to The Daily Mail.