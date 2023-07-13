Manchester United have 'primed' Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund to be their next arrival at Old Trafford once a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is closed, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Rasmus Hojlund joining Manchester United?

Laurie Whitwell, who is a journalist for The Athletic, has given an update on the state of play surrounding Manchester United's latest bid for Hojlund being rejected, stating on Twitter: "MUFC proposed players in part-exchange during talks on Rasmus Hojlund. But Atalanta only want cash. United view £85m fee as excessive. Simultaneous pursuits for Hojlund + Andre Onana but fine balance on costs. Key negotiations on Onana taking place."

Last term, the Danish international shot to prominence at Serie A side Atalanta and has fired in ten goals and laid on four assists in 34 appearances for the club in all competitions since joining from Sturm Graz, as per Transfermarkt.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on Twitter as well that Hojlund is the Red Devils' top target this window to strengthen their forward line, adding: "Told Rasmus Højlund remains on top of Manchester United list as new striker. Personal terms, never an issue as he’s very keen on the move."

Atalanta are keen on taking Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United, though it is unclear whether there has been any talks of him being involved in a swap deal despite football director John Murtough holding talks with the Italian side over the controversial figure moving to the Bergamo-based outfit, as per talkSPORT.

The Red Devils have made progress in their move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana, who is said to have agreed personal terms over a move to Old Trafford, according to Football Insider.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has said that Hojlund is now being 'primed' as the next potential incoming at Manchester United.

Jones stated: "In terms of Hojlund himself, this is the next transfer that has been primed by Man United, as the Onana one looks to go ahead.

"I think they are buoyed by the fact that Hojlund really does seem set on signing for them now.

"So I think everybody's hopeful that this one can come together. It's not far enough along that you can guarantee that that's the case at this point, but of course, with pre-season now about to get underway, you've only really got a couple of weeks to get your squad in place, and United’s forward options for the new season aren't going to be that deep.

"If they can find a scenario whereby Mason Greenwood goes to Italy, with Hojlund coming to the Premier League, it would be ideal.”

Who else could join Manchester United?

Manchester United are active in the market as Erik Ten Hag seeks to build a squad capable of reaching new heights this campaign and new addition Mason Mount has already given a taster to his new support by featuring in a 2-0 friendly victory over Leeds United in Oslo earlier this week, as per The Guardian.

A Bola via METRO report that Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is admired by Ten Hag as Manchester United continue to track the Iran international.

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester United are mooted to have made tentative contact with former Chelsea forward Joao Felix over the possibility of him coming to the North West from Atletico Madrid, as cited by ABC via The Daily Express.

Come the next few weeks, we will find out more about where Manchester United's priorities on the transfer front lie as the start of the season begins to draw closer.