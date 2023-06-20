Manchester United could look to bring in two forwards this summer instead of bringing in one 'superstar striker', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manchester United's search for a striker?

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United suffered a blow in their pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, with the Serie A outfit reportedly asking for £86 million to sanction a departure for their rising star.

The report states that Chelsea are also keen to strike a deal to take the Denmark international, who shares the same agent as Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag, to Stamford Bridge this window.

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane was extensively linked with a move to Manchester United this summer; however, they have now pulled out of the race to sign the 29-year-old, as per The Guardian.

Ten Hag will no longer pursue Kane this off-season due to the money potentially being involved to bring him to Old Trafford being 'unrealistic' and will instead turn his attention towards alternative targets.

talkSPORT understand that the Dutchman wants to bring in two new strikers ahead of next term to increase competition for places in his forward line.

Speaking to Football FanCast, insider Jones believes that Manchester United would rather sign two forwards this summer than making one 'superstar' purchase in that area of the field, with Atalanta star Hojlund potentially being one of them.

Jones told FFC: "It'll be interesting to see what he's capable of [Hojlund]. I think that actually, it's plausible that two players in that Hojlund price bracket end up coming in, but that they avoid signing that superstar striker and then they wait and see in a years time."

What other strikers could end up at Manchester United?

Manchester United have been linked with plenty of other forward players as Ten Hag looks to add some potency to his talented squad this summer.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins is on their transfer shortlist due to his fine form and he has been watched by Old Trafford chiefs on several occasions.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Man Utd News) also detail that Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is on the radar at Manchester United, who are believed to be 'in the lead' to sign the Portugal international.

The Red Devils have also held discussions with Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani, signifying that plenty of excitement will be in the air this window at Old Trafford with potential incomings on the horizon.