The strategy behind Sir Jim Ratcliffe's latest bid to buy Manchester United has been praised by journalist Ben Jacobs, as it allows for flexibility.

What's going on with Manchester United's sale?

There is still no clear picture on whether a sale of Man United will even happen, and if it does, who will win the battle, following multiple bids for the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's consortium, backed by his company INEOS, appear to be in the lead, and their latest bid is seemingly a higher one than Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani's one.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs has outlined that Ratcliffe's bid could stand a higher chance of success, given that it could allow for a partial sale, unlike Jassim's latest offer.

“Ratcliffe has been quite smart in the sense that not only is it believed that he has put down the highest valuation of the club, he’s also effectively telling the Glazers it’s the dealer’s choice. In other words, he’s prepared to entertain various structures and is flexible, provided he comes out of the process with control," he stated.

"That could appeal to The Glazers if four want to go and Joel and Avram want to stay, but Ratcliffe is also there saying he’ll take the 69% if that’s the choice of The Glazers.

“Sheikh Jassim’s bid is all or nothing, which means that if two of The Glazers are adamant there’s an offer that allows them to stay, and that’s what they want, then there’s very little that Sheikh Jassim can do.”

Would United fans accept a partial sale?

Although any kind of sale which sees the Glazer family ousted as majority shareholders, and therefore takes a lot of their power away, can be seen as positive, United fans may be unsatisfied if they remain at the club in any sort of capacity.

Recent protests outside Old Trafford have called for a full sale only, which would mean the Glazers sell all of their shares and leave the club completely, and there may be continued anger if there is only a partial sale.

Sheikh Jassim's latest bid may therefore be more appealing to the United support, given that they will have 100% control over the club, compared to Ratcliffe potentially owning 69%, and if the Glazers retain any sort of control over decisions, then there may be no progress after years of decline under their ownership.

Although United have won the Carabao Cup this season, their recent poor form has meant that they could still drop out of the top four, and a big summer transfer window may be needed to help Erik ten Hag bring them back to the top of the table.