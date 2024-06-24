Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could sell a £300,000-a-week player for a "huge" fee if they sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to a fresh claim.

Man Utd transfer news

This summer promises to be a busy one at Old Trafford, with plenty of new signings expected, but also a number of players potentially heading the other way. Raphael Varane is already moving on after three years at United, and there is no guarantee that Casemiro will definitely stay put, having looked a long way past his best throughout the 2023/24 season.

One player who looks increasingly likely to join the Red Devils in the approaching weeks and months is Bologna striker Zirkzee, with United believed to be the favourites to snap him up at this moment in time. He has been lauded by Stefano Pioli recently, with his manager saying of him: "He’s a great player. I’ve followed him since his days at Bayern Munich and then at my Parma. A fantastic player, with physicality and quality. He has everything. He’s doing very well at Bologna."

Meanwhile, Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori has emerged as an option to bolster United's back-line, although Premier League rivals Liverpool are providing competition for his services. The 22-year-old has started both of his country's Euro 2024 matches so far in the tournament, completing 92.4% of his passes to outline the technical quality at his disposal.

In terms of players who could leave, Victor Lindelof is being linked with a move to Fenerbahce this summer, with new manager Jose Mourinho looking to acquire his signature. Now, another exit rumour has dropped regarding one of the Swede's Red Devils teammates.

Man Utd could sell £300,000-a-week star

According to a new report from Football Insider, Manchester United could decide to sell Marcus Rashford this summer, but first they "need to secure a blue-chip replacement" for him, which could feasibly be Zirkzee, and signing the Dutchman 'could move Rashford closer to the exit door'.

The Red Devils would consider accepting a "huge" offer for the Englishman, who has struggled for form over the past 12 months or so.

This time last year, the idea of United selling Rashford seemed unthinkable, considering he had come off the back of an excellent season for club and country. He has dropped off alarmingly of late, however, in terms of his goal return and accepting a massive offer could now be the right decision.

The boyhood United supporter turns 27 later this year, so this may well be the ideal time to receive the biggest amount of money for him, and if Zirkzee comes in instead, Erik ten Hag's squad depth won't be affected.

Should the £300,000-a-week forward stay put at United this summer, it arguably wouldn't be a bad thing either, though, with the 26-year-old still capable of brilliance on his day, but huge improvements are required next season from the off, or he will continue to find himself out of the starting lineup on a regular basis.