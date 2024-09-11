Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Manchester United board could be set to make a change in the Old Trafford dugout as the club eyes a potential replacement, according to a new report.

It has been a disappointing start to the new Premier League season for the Red Devils, as it is just one win in three league games after what was a strong summer of transfer activity.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red side of Manchester were very busy during the summer months, as INEOS backed manager Erik ten Hag and delivered five new signings, as well as moving on 13 players. But those personnel changes haven’t had the desired effect yet, as United haven’t got going at all.

Manchester United's summer signings Leny Yoro Lille Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich Manuel Ugarte PSG

The transfer window has not long been shut, but already Man United are eyeing potential transfers they could complete either in January or next summer.

One player that United are looking to potentially add to their squad is Brest defender Bradley Locko. The Red Devils are said to be going into the market to find a replacement for Luke Shaw, as Ratcliffe and other board members are said to see Shaw as being “unreliable and unstainable” after his recent injury woes. Locko has now emerged on United’s radar, as well as Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag could be about to lose one of his first-team players this week, as Brazilian winger Antony is said to be pushing to leave Old Trafford. Turkish side Fenerbahçe have been linked with a move for the winger, and they have until the end of this week to complete a deal, which has been reported as a loan deal. But this news may become irrelevant, given the latest news about the manager.

INEOS eyeing “tactical genius” to replace Erik ten Hag

According to a report from Spain, pressure is starting to mount on current Manchester United boss Ten Hag, and Ratcliffe has set his sights on replacing the Dutchman with Zinedine Zidane.

The report states that Ten Hag’s management is starting to be questioned as the patience of the board is limited after years of disappointment. It goes on to add that Ratcliffe is now starting to weigh up making a change in the dugout, and he dreams of bringing Zidane to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, and he is said to have been waiting to take over as the France national team manager, but with Didier Deschamps firmly in the role, a move to the Premier League is looking more and more likely. But a move to Old Trafford will depend on how the situation evolves around Ten Hag in the coming weeks, as the Dutchman will know results need to improve if he is to remain at the club.

Zidane, who was once described as being a “tactical genius” by pundit Steve McManaman, won several major trophies in charge at Madrid, but that is the Frenchman’s only experience of management, as he is yet to be in the dugout elsewhere in football.