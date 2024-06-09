Despite winning the FA Cup against rivals Manchester City to somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing season, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future remains in doubt this summer.

Man Utd manager news

Everything was going to plan in Ten Hag's first season in charge as he guided the Red Devils into the Premier League's top four and secured a piece of silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup. A year later, however, that progress stalled on the pitch, with United's aforementioned FA Cup win papering over the cracks of a Premier League season that saw them finish as low as eighth.

As a result, Ten Hag's job is now reportedly at risk, despite his firm stance when asked about his Old Trafford future. The former Ajax manager said via BBC Sport: "Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

Ultimately, the decision will be left in the hands of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and if recent reports are anything to go by, the Premier League could yet see the return of a familiar face next season.

According to reporter Christian Falk, Ratcliffe held a meeting with Thomas Tuchel in Monaco last Tuesday, in which the former Chelsea boss outlined his plan for the job and to get the likes of Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho back to their best.

As Ratcliffe's Ten Hag call nears, his meeting with Tuchel may yet have played a part in what remains a crucial decision for United ahead of next season.

Tuchel would be a risk

Whilst Tuchel didn't exactly enter Bayern Munich at the club's healthiest time in the boardroom, to finish third with a club who were on a run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles represents a clear failure on the German's part.

It's a drop-off that was coming, too, after Bayern escaped with the title in their grasp on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign thanks to Borussia Dortmund's calamitous slip-up. So Tuchel isn't a risk-free option for United, who can't afford to get this wrong yet again.

Of course, before Bayern, Tuchel's standout moment was guiding Chelsea to the Champions League final, when his side upset the odds to defeat Premier League rivals Manchester City. But since then, he has fallen victim to the Todd Boehly show at Stamford Bridge before struggling at Bayern. Now at a crossroads, both Tuchel and United have a decision to make.

Either way, as the transfer window approaches, Ratcliffe is running out of time to decide on Ten Hag's fate and United's potential next manager.