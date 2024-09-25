Manchester United and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are now eyeing a new title-winning manager to possibly replace Erik ten Hag.

Speculation on Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd continues

Despite winning the FA Cup last season and signing a new contract extension at Old Trafford over the summer, there is plenty of speculation about Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd.

The Red Devils backed the Dutchman over the summer with a number of high-profile signings, however, so far in the Premier League, Man Utd have won just twice and sit in the bottom half of the table.

As a result, the likes of former Juventus boss Max Allegri and Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi have been linked with potential moves to England, should things get worse at Old Trafford. It has been claimed that senior Man Utd figures are unhappy with Ten Hag for the lack of goals his side are producing and that "patience is beginning to wear thin".

One report has stated that Ratcliffe and others high up at the club are still willing to give him time to prove himself, however, rumours elsewhere have thrown another name into the ring to possibly take over in the future.

Man Utd eyeing Eddie Howe move

According to a new report from Football Insider, Man Utd and by extension Ratcliffe have turned their attention to Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

His long-term future at St James’ Park has been thrown into doubt after a public falling-out with sporting director Paul Mitchell. The report also adds that Howe is seen as someone ‘who ticks a lot of boxes for Man Utd, with the hierarchy admiring the way he’s transformed Newcastle, his Premier League track record, and his media profile’.

Before his time with Newcastle, Howe transformed Bournemouth, taking them up the divisions and into the Premier League, including winning the Championship title. The 46-year-old likes to play an attacking 4-3-3 system as per Transfermarkt and has come up against Man Utd on 17 occasions as a manager, winning five of those.

Howe has also been linked with the England job recently and was hailed by Joelinton, who was quizzed on the rumours of the Newcastle boss possibly departing.

“He’s a great coach, a great man. I love him. I have a lot of respect for him. He definitely changed my career; I will be grateful forever. We love him here, we want him here. I know he can take us to the next level.

“To see his name [linked] with the England job shows how good he is, how well he’s done since he came here. But of course we want him to stay for as long as possible. We want to stay with him.”

A move to Man Utd could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months following this update, though.