Manchester United are interested in signing "world-class" superstar Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, as a reporter based in Naples shared the latest news on the striker's future.

Man Utd transfer news

This summer is one of the most important at Old Trafford in some time, following a season that has again been underwhelming, with nowhere near enough quality on show within the squad. Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to be well aware of the need for new signings and some top players have been backed to move to United in the coming months, ensuring they close the gap on the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal next season.

The Red Devils are believed to be in concrete talks with Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong over a summer move to the club, as they look to potentially upgrade on both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United's midfield has struggled badly of late, with Casemiro particularly out of sorts, and Juventus ace Adrien Rabiot has emerged as an option to come in and bolster that area of the pitch. The Frenchman will be available on a free transfer this summer, assuming he doesn't sign an extension at the Turin giants.

In attack, Serhou Guirassy has been linked with a move to United, as he continues to enjoy a magnificent season for VfB Stuttgart, scoring an incredible 25 Bundesliga goals in only 20 starts. It looks as though another highly-rated attacking star could also head to Old Trafford, however, following a fresh claim.

Man Utd want "world-class" Osimhen

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli [via Sport Witness], Malu Mpasinkatu reports that Manchester United are "on" the chase for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but they aren't alone in that respect.

"From the information I have, at the moment there is talk of Thuram at PSG instead of Mbappe. The Nigerian (Osimhen) has already played in France; his goal is the Premier League. Manchester United are on him as well as Chelsea. David? He could be the right profile to replace Osimhen, he is young but has been playing in Europe for several years. "He has different characteristics from Osimhen, but he is very strong. Lille are an expensive club, but it’s unlikely that the players they sell do badly."

Osimhen has long been seen as a possible addition for United and he could be a sensational signing, considering his brilliance in a Napoli shirt over the past couple of seasons. In total, the Nigerian has scored 74 goals in 128 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions.

He has also been described as a "world-class" player by Jose Mourinho, with the former United manager saying during his time at Roma: "[Diego] Llorente struggled against [Joshua] Zirkzee but today he won lots of duels against a world-class striker in [Victor] Osimhen, beating him to the ball and pressing him well."

Hojlund vs. Osimhen in the league this season Hojlund Osimhen Appearances 24 20 Starts 21 18 Goals 7 13 Assists 2 3 Shots per game 1.3 3.5 Key passes per game 1.0 0.9 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.6

Granted, Rasmus Hojlund is a brilliant young player who could lead the line at United for years, but strong competition is needed in attack and the Red Devils should jump at the chance to snap up the Napoli star.