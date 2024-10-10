Manchester United are apparently willing to bid for a £75 million attacker who is now unwanted at a top European club, in a worrying move with shades of their past mistakes.

It has been an interesting few days at Old Trafford as pressure grows on manager Erik ten Hag, so much that a meeting on Tuesday discussed his future at the club. However, as there’s been no update on the situation, it is expected that the Dutchman will take charge of the game against Brentford after the international break.

Man Utd transfer news

While results and performances have been poor on the pitch, it appears the hierarchy at United are looking at ways of improving this squad once again either in the New Year or in the 2025 summer transfer window. The Red Devils could be looking to improve their midfield once again in the future, as the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro will probably move on. United are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with the player “on the list” of many Premier League teams.

As well as looking at Tchouameni, Man United are also keeping an eye on Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling. The 23-year-old may be relatively unknown to English supporters, but he has been mightily impressive for the Bundesliga side this season. United scouts were present at a recent Stuttgart game and were left impressed by the winger’s performance.

Man Utd ready bid for £75m PSG flop

According to a report from Europe relayed by Stretty News, Manchester United are interested in signing striker Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain. The forward, who used to play for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, is being targeted by the Red Devils as they look to improve their attack once again, and they even ready to make a bid for his services.

The report states that Kolo Muani is unsettled in Paris after joining the club in a deal worth roughly £75 million in September 2023. United have been keeping an eye on the forward, and they are now willing to make an offer worth 70 million euros, which is about £58 million. PSG are looking to make changes to their squad, and they would "not be unhappy" to see Kolo Muani depart and recoup some of their initial outlay on the France international.

Randal Kolo Muani's PSG stats Apps 49 Goals 11 Assists 6

For United, their habit of overpaying for players who may not be wanted at other elite European clubs - like the moves for Ángel Di María and Casemiro at the wrong times in their careers - seems to be rearing its ugly head again.

Kolo Muani netted just six times in 26 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and his form since getting his big move is eerily similar to current United man Antony, who has managed just five Premier League goals since signing from Ajax for a similar price tag to Kolo Muani's move to Paris.