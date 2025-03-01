Manchester United are in new hands at management and ownership level, and there is an expectation that their playing squad will change drastically during the summer months.

Manchester United's finances lead to ruthless Ratcliffe action

Fulham travel to face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup this Sunday at Old Trafford, offering Ruben Amorim the chance to take his side a step closer to silverware within his debut campaign in charge of the Premier League giants.

Financially, the Red Devils recorded a 12% loss in revenue in the last financial quarter. The club made an 'operating profit' of £3.1 million overall, but securing qualification for the Champions League or Europa League via their involvement in England's oldest domestic trophy or the Europa League has to be the main focus following a disastrous campaign in the top-flight.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire said: "A good season in the Champions League can be worth far in excess of £100m. By the time you combine gate receipts, sponsor bonuses and the prize money available, the numbers involved are eye-watering. Europa League should be the focus. Winning that competition will give them far more flexibility in 2025-26."

At risk of opening up an economic sinkhole otherwise, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made ruthless decisions to stabilise the club despite the divisive public uproar they have created. Cutting back on basic amenities and sweeping redundancies have enraged sections of the wider fanbase.

Manchester United's highest weekly wage earners Casemiro £350,000 Bruno Fernandes £300,000 Marcus Rashford (on loan at Aston Villa) £300,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Antony (on loan at Real Betis) £250,000 Matthijs De Ligt £195,000

Expectedly, transfer funds were limited during the January transfer window, and the likelihood of a full-on rebuild this summer may need to be put on ice until the Red Devils' fate is sealed.

Nevertheless, Manchester United are reportedly interested in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in light of Andre Onana's recent erratic form. Between the sticks is an area many feel competition is needed in. That said, could Amorim look closer to home in his quest for another stopper?

Manchester United ready to swoop for James Trafford

According to CaughtOffside, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is emerging as one of Manchester United's top targets due to ongoing speculation that Onana and Altay Bayindir could be out of the building this summer.

The pursuit of a new man between the sticks is a 'growing priority' for the Red Devils, and they could gain an advantage over Newcastle United's interest in the Carlisle-born man due to the fact they are willing to offer a five-year contract to secure his services.