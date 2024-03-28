As much of a success story as Kobbie Mainoo's Manchester United rise has so far been, his place in Erik ten Hag's starting side looks set to see one particular player make a swift exit this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

Ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first summer at the helm, most of the focus has been on the future of Ten Hag, with Gareth Southgate reportedly the top target to replace the Dutchman should it be necessary in the coming months, whilst Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi has also been mentioned.

Meanwhile, when it comes to incomings, rumours are beginning to circle over United's chances of signing Brentford's Ivan Toney this summer in a deal worth up to £70m. The forward would certainly be a statement signing, but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will make their move.

One position that United no longer need to worry about, however, is central midfield after the emergence of Mainoo. The 18-year-old has taken Old Trafford and now England by storm and doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon.

The academy graduate's rise looks set to come at a cost for one player though. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to accept offers for Christian Eriksen this summer, with the Dane unhappy after losing his place to Mainoo and falling down the pecking order.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly keeping an eye on Eriksen's situation and could make their move. It could be a simple deal to negotiate too, with Eriksen confirming his unhappiness when speaking to Tipsbladet via Fabrizio Romano.

“I’ve had a talk with Erik about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible. He said Kobbie Mainoo is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places. "Of course, you can be concerned in the long run because I want to play as much as possible. You don't want to always sit on the bench.”

Mainoo has earned Eriksen's spot

It's a long way back from here for Eriksen, who is now 32-years-old and arguably past his best whilst watching a fresher face in Mainoo emerge to earn his place under Ten Hag.

With Eriksen unhappy and United now reportedly ready to accept offers for the Dane, we could see one of the simplest deals of the summer take place and see the Red Devils clear a reported £150k off their weekly wage bill. The stats show that Mainoo is more than ready to fill the gap potentially left by Eriksen too.

Stats (via FBref) Kobbie Mainoo Christian Eriksen Tackles Won 15 12 Interceptions 13 3 Blocks 13 14 Progressive Carries 10 18

So those at Old Trafford needn't worry if Eriksen does leave this summer, which looks likely to be the case, with Mainoo ready to step up even further under Ten Hag next season.