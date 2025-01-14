Manchester United are yet to complete a transfer this month, but they could be about to change that as they are ready to make an offer for a “remarkable” new attacker, according to a report.

Man Utd transfer news

There could be a few big departures from Old Trafford in the next couple of weeks, as the futures of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen hang in the balance. It would be expected that if one or two of these players leave, then United will enter the market for replacements.

Antony’s departure could trigger the Red Devils going after Nuno Mendes, as the Paris Saint-Germain defender is high on the list of new left wing-back targets. Talks have already been held with the Portugal international, and United want to accelerate that transfer, as they don’t want to lose out to Real Madrid or Manchester City, who are also interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Rashford’s potential departure to AC Milan could mean United goes into the market for a new striker or forward-thinking player. It emerged on Monday that the Premier League side are interested in signing Conrad Harder from Sporting CP, as he’s seen as a “plan B” if a deal for Viktor Gyokeres cannot happen.

The Red Devils have also added Nene Dorgeles to their list of targets as talks have been held to get an understanding of the price and package for a deal to happen.

Man Utd ready to make transfer offer to sign £50m international

It's not just Harder and Dorgeles who United are interested in signing, as TuttoJuve now reports that United are ready to make a transfer offer to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG this month.

The 26-year-old France international, who has been dubbed “remarkable” by German legend Lothar Matthäus, has been with the French champions since September 2023, when he made a big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt after scoring 15 goals and registering 14 assists in 32 Bundesliga games.

Kolo Muani joined PSG as a player who was going to have a bright future at the club, but he has been unable to replicate his best form in France. Last season, it was just six goals in 26 Ligue 1 games, and with only two in 10 this season, PSG are now ready to let the striker leave this month.

Randal Kolo Muani's PSG stats Apps 54 Goals 11 Assists 7

TuttoJuve reports that Juventus are considered to be close to signing the Frenchman, but it is not a done deal. German giants Borussia Dortmund have recently joined the list of potential suitors, but according to this report, there could be further twists.

That is because INEOS have not given up on the idea of giving Kolo Muani to Ruben Amorim, and they are “ready” to make their first offer to sign the striker this month. It just remains unclear if this offer would be for a permanent switch or a loan deal, as PSG are said to want £50 million for the forward.