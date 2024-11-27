Manchester United are now ready to make a mammoth offer to sign a Serie A star for new boss Ruben Amorim, it has been reported, as the Red Devils look to rebuild under their recently appointed coach.

Amorim draws first Man Utd game

A tough 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town marked Amorim's first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United, with the Portuguese coach explaining after the game that he expects the rebuild at Old Trafford to be a lengthy process.

"I know it is frustrating for the fans but we are changing so much in this moment with a lot of games," he revealed. "We are going to suffer for a long period. We will try to win games but this will take time.

"We have to risk it a little bit [now] and in the next year we will be better [otherwise] next year at the same stage we will be here with the same problems."

Part of the problem is that the players in the Manchester United squad do not reflect the playstyle that he is trying to implement; against Ipswich, he opted to use Amad Diallo as a wing-back, with Noussair Mazraoui at centre-back and a midfield pair of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Further forward, Bruno Fernandes was stationed as one of the no.10's, but struggled to get into the game too much from his position on the right side of attack, while Marcus Rashford contributed the early goal but little else at the top of the pitch.

The transfer windows ahead will be vital in their progression under Amorim, and now a fresh report has claimed that the Red Devils and INEOS are ready to pay one target big money over five years.

Man Utd ready mammoth contract for forward

That is according to a report in Italy, which points to Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the player in question.

The Georgian forward, who has been dubbed "sensational", still has almost three years left to run on his contract in Naples, but Napoli are trying to get him to sign a new contract at the club.

But that is now in jeopardy, as the report claims that Manchester United are ready to blow Napoli out of the water with a massive contract offer to Kvaratskhelia.

This offer will amount to a huge "five-year contract at €8m net per season" which could see him take home a mammoth €40m (£33.3m) across his five years at Old Trafford.

That would work out at around £128,000 a week, a sum that would not even make a dent among Manchester United's highest earners, but would be a massive upgrade on his current £32,000 a week deal in Naples.

Manchester United's highest earners Player Weekly wage Casemiro £350,000 Bruno Fernandes £300,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Antony £200,000

Of course, that is only half the battle, with Manchester United still needing to convince Napoli to part ways with their winger, but it is added that should he enter the final two years of his deal without an agreement over a renewal, the Serie A giants will be open to a sale at around the €100m mark, though they are "open to there being a formula to reach that point rather than it being an outright payment".

Could Kvaratskhelia be the first major signing of Amorim's era at Old Trafford?