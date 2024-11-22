INEOS are ready to offer £50 million plus Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee in exchange for “the best 9 in the world”, according to a new report.

The January transfer window will be the first time INEOS can make changes to the playing squad under Ruben Amorim as manager. But at this stage it is unclear how much business the Red Devils are going to be able to do, as finances could be tight due to their heavy spending in the summer.

Man Utd chasing Jules Kounde transfer

United have been linked with several players ahead of January, and since Amorim’s arrival, the latest player to be on United’s radar is defender Jules Kounde. The defender has always been an impressive player but has really excelled since being at Barcelona.

It has been claimed that Amorim wants his new side to sign a new right-sided defender. Kounde has been linked with a move to Old Trafford before, and their interest looks to have not disappeared. The Red Devils have reportedly made an improved offer for the defender worth £56.7 million in the hope it will be accepted by Barcelona.

However, this has already been knocked back by the Spanish side, with them telling the Red Devils that the only way they get Kounde to Old Trafford is by paying his full release clause, which stands at €1 billion. It is likely the Premier League side may have to look at alternative targets as a result, and while it remains unclear who that could be, United are now prepared to offer one of their own players in exchange for a new striker.

Man Utd ready to offer £50m and Zirkzee for Lautaro Martinez

According to a report from Spain, relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester United are ready to offer £50 million and Zirkzee in exchange for Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. The 27-year-old, who has scored 32 goals in 70 international appearances for Argentina, has been at the Italian giants for six years, and during that time, he has become one of the top strikers in football.

Martinez, who has been described as “the best 9 in the world” by Angelo Valdes, has been in sensational form for club and country in the last few seasons, and it is no surprise that he is now being linked with a big-money move to the Premier League.

This report states that United are ready to try an ambitious move to sign Martinez by offering €60 million (£50 million) plus Zirkzee in exchange for the Argentine. Zirkzee joined the Red Devils in the summer transfer window, but the Dutchman has struggled since the move, and there have been reports he may not be wanted under Amorim.

Lautaro Martinez's Inter Milan stats Apps 297 Goals 135 Assists 47

United hope offering Zirkzee can soften the blow for Inter in losing their best striker, as the Netherlands international has performed well in Serie A, as shown when he was at Bologna. It is unclear if Inter would consider this offer, but if it did happen, United could get a top striker who can help Amorim transform their attack, and Inter would get a player who already knows Serie A.