Manchester United are set to battle Tottenham for the signing of a player with a £60m+ release clause, according to reports.

Man Utd transfer rumours

A new era of sorts is set to begin at Manchester United this summer with the 2024 transfer window set to be Sir Jim Rattclife's first since becoming part owner of the Red Devils. Despite an 8th-place finish in the Premier League, manager Erik ten Hag was able to keep his role for the time being and is reportedly set to pen fresh terms with the club.

With new backing from Ratcliffe, Ten Hag is no doubt eager to see an ageing, out-of-form Man Utd squad transformed over the summer as he looks to push the Red Devils up the table and into a battle with England's top sides.

In terms of potential incomings, a recent report linked Manchester United with a move for Bayern Munich stalwart Leon Goretzka. The Red Devils are also interested in signing striker Maximilian Beier. One of the Manchester outfit's main transfer targets at present, though, appears to be Everton stopper Jarrad Branthwaite, with it reported this week that United have agreed terms with the Englishman over a contract worth between £150-160k a week.

Elsewhere, journalist David Ornstein recently told The Athletic FC podcast that Man United want a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker - while a move for a left-back could also transpire.

Man Utd ready to pay £60m+ to sign attacker ahead of Tottenham

Over the weekend, meanwhile, a fresh update on another of Manchester United's summer transfer targets has emerged. The player in question is Crystal Palace and England midfielder, Eberechi Eze. United's links to the attacking midfielder have continued over the last week and now, Football Insider have shared an update on the situation.

As well as Manchester United, fellow Premier League giants Tottenham are also looking into the potential signing of Eze, with both clubs said to be willing to pay his release clause, which is an initial £60m plus add-ons payable down the line.

Despite Crystal Palace's struggles during the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Eze scored 11 and assisted four in 27 league outings for the Eagles, with his superb form earning him a call-up to the England side for Euro 2024. As a result, it is not too surprising to see FI claim both United and Spurs think Eze's release clause is on the lower side for a player of his quality.

Eze is 25 years of age, which means, on paper, he could be about to enter his prime years, hence why he is believed to 'tick a lot of boxes' when it comes to the new-look recruitment at United.