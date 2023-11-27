Manchester United could land an experienced player on a free transfer once his contract at his current employers runs out, according to a recent report.

Undoubtedly, the Red Devils will feel the need to strengthen in January amid their topsy-turvy start to the Premier League campaign and Erik ten Hag will have designs on recruiting some high-profile stars to help combat their recent run of injury issues.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman has thrown caution to the wind in that respect, detailing that Financial Fair Play issues may limit the power his side, alongise others, have to be able to recruit on a large scale in January, as he stated via BBC Sport: "It gives you limitations. You tell me 'bring this player in', but you have to match the FFP rules, in those rules you have to construct the best squad possible. When you set such rules everyone has to match the rules because otherwise it's not fair."

Spending a figure in the region of £170 million across the summer, it is unclear how much financial muscle Manchester United will have to throw about in the mid-season window. Recently, The Sun have reported that Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo and Sporting Clube de Portugal man Goncalo Inacio are both targets for the Premier League giants as they aim to shore up their backline.

The report states that incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has cleared the sale of France international Raphael Varane at Old Trafford, which could pave the way for a younger alternative to take his place.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is believed to be the Red Devils' main defensive target from the English top-flight alongside detailing that the club monitored his progress during his spell at PSV Eindhoven last term.

Despite links to big-money arrivals, Manchester United could also land themselves an economically advantageous deal in the market, according to a report.

Thomas Muller eyed on free transfer

As per BILD via Sport Witness, Manchester United are keen on Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller and could look to sign the Germany international in 2024, when his contract at the Allianz Arena is due to expire.

Thomas Muller 2023/24 statistics - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 14 Goals 2 Assists 5

The outlet claim that there is not yet clarity over whether Muller will sign an extension at the Bundesliga champions, which has also put clubs from the United States and Saudi Arabia on alert. 34-year-old Muller has been forced into a diminished role for his current employers due to the emergence of Jamal Musiala in the engine room.

Labelled "intelligent" by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Muller has still been able to have a positive influence in offence for the German champions, recording 1.4 key passes per match in the Bundesliga (Muller statistics - WhoScored).

Restricted in his duties at present, Muller ending his career by having a swansong at Old Trafford would definitely be an enticing thought for all concerned; however, we will need to wait and see on that front.