As the pressure continues to increase on Erik ten Hag to turn things around at Manchester United, INEOS are reportedly ready to resume talks with an out of work manager who's already a Champions League winner.

Ten Hag under pressure

Before Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth steered the Red Devils in the right direction when it comes to transfer strategy, it could have been argued that Ten Hag had simply been the victim of just how poorly Manchester United were being run off the pitch. That's not an excuse that the Dutchman can fall back on after the summer transfer window, however.

On paper, Manchester United signed several improvements. They strengthened their backline with Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and one for the future in Leny Yoro. They reinforced their attacking options with Joshua Zirkzee and most importantly, they found their replacement for the struggling Casemiro in the form of Manuel Ugarte. Yet, still, Ten Hag's side have failed to find their form.

Their latest result to forget came in the Europa League, when they were forced to rely on Harry Maguire's late goal to level things up against Porto in a 3-3 draw, having initially taken a 2-0 lead.

Without a win in four games, pressure is growing on Ten Hag, leading to names such as Eddie Howe being linked with what could soon be a vacant position. Before the Newcastle boss, however, the Red Devils could turn towards a Champions League winner.

According to Sam Cunningham of Inews, INEOS are ready to resume talks with Thomas Tuchel if they decide to sack Ten Hag this season. The German was reportedly in negotiations over the role in the summer before things ultimately broke down and United stuck with Ten Hag. Now though, he could finally be on his way.

"Smart" Tuchel more proven than Ten Hag

After three seasons at the helm, Manchester United don't look like a side who are set to progress under Ten Hag and with Tuchel available, INEOS would be wise to make their move. Tuchel has a plethora of experience, winning the Champions League during his time at Chelsea, which looks like an incredible achievement, given the undoubted chaos in the boardroom during his tenure.

What's more, although not famed for his entertaining style of play, has consistently earned results throughout his managerial career, be that at Stamford Bridge, Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain. Dubbed "smart, modern, adventurous coach" in the past by New York Times' Rory Smith, Tuchel may well be the manager that Manchester United so desperately need to take charge of a new era.

If it is to be the former Chelsea boss, he'll be hoping to avoid following in Jose Mourinho's footsteps and instead help steer what is still a sinking ship back in the right direction on the pitch. With the likes of Ashworth working behind him too, Tuchel could have the perfect environment for success if INEOS finally pull the trigger.