Manchester United are ready to sell one player who started the FA Cup final win over Manchester City for a £40m loss, according to a new report.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s busy first summer at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have plenty of work to do at Old Trafford this summer, which could involve moving on a number of Man Utd players. The Manchester Evening News even claimed back in March that there were 21 players facing uncertain futures.

Raphael Varane has already confirmed that he’ll be leaving the club when his contract expires, with Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial’s deals also up in the summer. Meanwhile, there have been plenty of exit rumours on midfielder Casemiro, who looks to have played his last game for the club amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

There are also a number of the squad who will be entering the final 12 months of their Old Trafford contracts, as can be seen below.

Man Utd players out of contract in 2025 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Amad Diallo Christian Eriksen Harry Maguire Scott McTominay Willy Kambwala

One of those, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is no stranger to being linked with an Old Trafford exit, and there were reports that Ratcliffe could sell the full-back for £20m. Now, there has been a new update, with one club in talks over a deal and a fee being potentially less than £20m.

Man Utd ready to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to reports from Italy, Man Utd are ready to sell Wan-Bissaka this summer due to the player entering the final 12 months of his Old Trafford contract.

It is believed that Inter Milan are on the lookout for a replacement to Denzel Dumfries, who has been linked with a move to Man Utd in 2024, and are in talks with the Red Devils over a move for Wan-Bissaka.

The negotiation between the two clubs has been going on for a few days and the valuation is around €12m (£10.2m), which would be around a £40m loss on the fee £50m they paid Crystal Palace back in 2019. The 26-year-old even has a three-year deal worth €2.7m-a-year (£2.3m) on the table at Inter, so it appears as if there could be movement in the coming weeks.

Wan-Bissaka won his second trophy with the Red Devils on Saturday, playing the entirety of the 2-1 win over Manchester City. The appearance was his 30th of the 2023/24 campaign and his 190th in total for United, but it may have been his last going off this update.

Hailed as a “tackling machine” by commentator Jim Beglin, Wan-Bissaka could be one of many that United look to cash in on ahead of the new season, which could then allow Diogo Dalot to move back over to right-back and become first choice next season.