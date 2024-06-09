Looking to solve their attacking problems once and for all, Manchester United have reportedly turned to La Liga and are now ready to make an offer to sign one particular star striker this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

There's no doubt that the Red Devils need more firepower if they are to climb back into the Premier League's top four next season. The likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and particularly Marcus Rashford, by his standards, endured incredibly disappointing campaigns last time out.

Whilst they ended on the high of winning the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City, Rashford truly had his struggles summed up by Gareth Southgate's decision to leave him out of his Euro 2024 England squad.

Reports have now handed those at Old Trafford plenty of clues as to where that added firepower will come from this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his mark for the first time in Manchester. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, after initially eyeing a move, Manchester United are "ready to send an offer" to sign Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla.

The offer will reportedly be around €15m-€20m (£13m-£17m) in what United will hope Sevilla deem enough to sanction a sale. What should help is that En-Nesyri himself has already reportedly given his approval over the move to hand the Red Devils an early boost in pursuit of his signature.

United's backline will already be all too familiar with the forward's quality, given that he's scored twice in three games against them and never suffered defeat against United. In those three games, En-Nesyri's Sevilla side have beaten United twice and drawn once in a humbling spell for the Premier League giants.

"Fantastic" En-Nesyri can replace Martial and more

Following the exit of Anthony Martial, United need an extra option in their attacking line, but not just one who is likely to remain sidelined for the majority of the campaign, even if they show glimpses of their true quality on the pitch. What they need is a player ready to step in and take responsibility in Erik ten Hag's attack, which is where En-Nesyri should come in to at least partner Hojlund.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Youssef En-Nesyri Rasmus Hojlund Goals 16 10 Assists 2 2 Expected goals 10.8 7.6 Key passes 9 28

What's most promising about this potential partnership is just how clinical both forwards are in front of goal. Last season, although Hojlund managed just 10 goals, he outperformed his expected rate by just under three strikes in clinical fashion to perhaps highlight a lack of service, rather than any wastefulness on his end. En-Nesyri, meanwhile, outperformed his expected goals by just over five in a ruthless season of finishing.

Described as "fantastic" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, En-Nesyri could now get the chance to step into the Premier League and play his part in transforming a blunt Manchester United attack next season.