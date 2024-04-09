Manchester United and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are reportedly trying to sign a new defender ahead of Arsenal.

The Red Devils are looking likely to miss out on top-four finish in the Premier League this season under Erik ten Hag, which could result in a possible change in the Old Trafford dugout over the summer.

Whoever is in charge going into the 2024/25 season could be backed by Ratcliffe and INEOS in their first transfer market, though, and it appears as if defensive reinforcements are high on the club’s agenda.

For example, sporting director target Dan Ashworth is pushing a Man Utd move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, whereas those in Manchester are ready to trigger the release clause in the contract of Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

More recently, United have also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman and Barcelona teenager Mikayil Faye as alternative defensive additions, and it looks as if full-back is also an area where Ratcliffe wants to bolster.

On the right-hand side, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is supposedly on the radar, and on the left, a La Liga star is now wanted.

Ratcliffe ready to sign defender for Man Utd ahead of Arsenal

According to The Sunday Mirror, relayed by TEAMtalk, Ratcliffe is determined to sign Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez ahead of Arsenal.

It is claimed that Ratcliffe is willing to use his massive financial power to help Man Utd win the race for the full-back, with scouts from Old Trafford and the Emirates delivering positive reports.

Should the Red Devils sign Gutierrez, who joined Girona for just €4m, then it could spell the end for Tyrell Malacia, who has been out all season through injury. Ratcliffe is keen to end the left-back troubles at Old Trafford, with Luke Shaw also suffering injuries again this season, and Gutierrez appears to be the target.

However, something that United will be aware of is that Real Madrid have a buy-back option for Gutierrez set around €8m. A Champions League winner during his time at the Bernabeu, Gutierrez has gone from strength to strength with Girona and has a career-high €20m Transfermarkt valuation as a result.

Miguel Gutierrez's best performances - 2023/24 WhoScored rating Girona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano 8.63/10 Barcelona 2-4 Girona 8.06/10 Girona 5-1 Sevilla 7.92/10 Girona 1-0 Las Palmas 7.54/10 Girona 3-0 Getafe 7.40/10 Celta Vigo 0-1 Girona 7.07/10

The 22-year-old can also play slightly further forward as a left-midfielder if needed and has 69 appearances under his belt for Girona after making just 10 for Madrid, helping Girona in an unlikely push for Champions League football.

Prior to United and Arsenal’s interest, Manchester City were also linked with a move for Gutierrez, so he appears to be catching the eye in England, making a move to Old Trafford one to watch this summer.