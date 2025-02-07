Ruben Amorim already has one eye on the summer transfer window as Manchester United look to improve on a season which has delivered little in the way of consistent results at Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer latest

January has notoriously been a difficult month for Manchester United to navigate, but the Red Devils were able to add Patrick Dorgu at left-back to solve a major problem position mid-season. Ayden Heaven also came in from Arsenal and could be one for the future. Unlike recent years, there wasn't to be any striking arrivals at Old Trafford despite Marcus Rashford's loan departure to Aston Villa late on in the window.

Incredibly, Amorim pulled out of pursuing Mathys Tel due to Bayern Munich excluding an option to buy the France Under-21 international. Following a merry-go-round that could've resulted in the 19-year-old ending up at several Premier League destinations, the talented forward ended up at Tottenham Hotspur with a buy option.

Collectively, United's existing forward line have registered 11 goals in 65 appearances this term, which is hardly a convincing endorsement for further involvement under Amorim as he aims to turn around his inconsistent outfit.

Last weekend, Kobbie Mainoo appeared as an auxiliary striker in the Red Devils' defeat to Crystal Palace. Despite most of the attention right now centering around the striker position, could Amorim now look to strengthen the engine room as another priority?

Manchester United set sights on exciting Bundesliga midfielder

With the prospect of summer arrivals a tantalising thought under the new INEOS regime, Manchester United are ready to spend on Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson in a bid to improve the creative foil behind the strugglers in attack.

Arsenal, Liverpool and several European clubs retain strong interest in the 20-year-old, who has registered four goals and one assist in 29 matches this campaign.

Hugo Larsson Bundesliga statistics 2024/25 - Fotmob Chances created - 15 Pass accuracy - 89% Successful passes - 588 Cross accuracy - 66.7%

'Early contacts’ have already taken place between the Swedish international’s representatives and Manchester United alongside the chasing pack - Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are also keen admirers.

He is valued at around €60 million (£50 million), and Frankfurt would be willing to cash in if the money on the table were to suit their own prerogatives.

Red Devils look to replenish ageing midfield

It goes without saying, but Manchester United's ageing midfield is a growing problem that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. Combined, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen earn a combined £500,000 per week in wages, but aren't contributing anywhere near enough to avoid the axe falling on them come the summer transfer window.

On the contrary, Larsson is only at the beginning of his career trajectory and may serve to replenish an ageing engine room at Old Trafford as the club enter a new era.

Moving away from an unsustainable culture of paying high salaries to over the hill big names has to be a cornerstone of the Amorim regime under INEOS, and the Swede may prove to be a smart acquisition should Manchester United push a deal over the line.